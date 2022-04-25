English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 19 April to Friday 22 April:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,369 1,093,770,158 19 April 2022 170 18,632.1200 3,167,460 20 April 2022 300 18,995.9300 5,698,779 21 April 2022 205 19,126.8300 3,921,000 22 April 2022 400 18,730.5800 7,492,232 Total 19-22 April 2022 1,075 20,279,472 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022* 1,139 18,864.6247 21,486,808 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 56,583 1,135,536,437 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 56,583 1,135,536,437 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 302,516 6,477,629,406 19 April 2022 854 19,195.7100 16,393,136 20 April 2022 1,507 19,582.2800 29,510,496 21 April 2022 1,030 19,596.5700 20,184,467 22 April 2022 2,010 19,222.2100 38,636,642 Total 19-22 April 2022 5,401 104,724,742 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022* 3,457 19,389.8799 67,030,815 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 311,374 6,649,384,963 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 311,374 6,649,384,963

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,424 A shares and 740,213 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.63% of the share capital.



Copenhagen, 25 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

