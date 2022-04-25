Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 19 April to Friday 22 April:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|54,369
|1,093,770,158
|19 April 2022
|170
|18,632.1200
|3,167,460
|20 April 2022
|300
|18,995.9300
|5,698,779
|21 April 2022
|205
|19,126.8300
|3,921,000
|22 April 2022
|400
|18,730.5800
|7,492,232
|Total 19-22 April 2022
|1,075
|20,279,472
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*
|1,139
|18,864.6247
|21,486,808
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|56,583
|1,135,536,437
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|56,583
|1,135,536,437
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|302,516
|6,477,629,406
|19 April 2022
|854
|19,195.7100
|16,393,136
|20 April 2022
|1,507
|19,582.2800
|29,510,496
|21 April 2022
|1,030
|19,596.5700
|20,184,467
|22 April 2022
|2,010
|19,222.2100
|38,636,642
|Total 19-22 April 2022
|5,401
|104,724,742
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 April 2022*
|3,457
|19,389.8799
|67,030,815
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|311,374
|6,649,384,963
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|311,374
|6,649,384,963
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 157,424 A shares and 740,213 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.63% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
