Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2022 April 26-28, 2022 in Baltimore, MD

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 51 technology partners in its pavilion at TechNet Cyber 2022. Sponsored by AFCEA, this conference and exhibition provides a forum for military, industry and academia to discuss and plan how to achieve persistent engagement, presence and innovation. It is the opportunity to devise a new strategy to build resilience and defend networks. The event offers networking opportunities and presentations that focus on leveraging innovative technology, advancing cybersecurity and building new relationships between the military and industry sectors.

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature more than 51 partners showcasing a full range of solutions, enabling attendees to learn about innovations in cloud computing, cyber security solutions, and information operations, assurance and security. Join Carahsoft at booth #3407 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Partners Demoing at Carahsoft’s booth (#3407):

Adobe

Cloud Cover

Collibra

CyCognito

Ekahau

Exodus

ForgeRock

GreyNoise

Infinera

Kion

MacStadium

Mattermost

Puppet

RegScale

Sixgill

Vectra

Veracode

WalkMe



Exhibiting Partner Pavilion Vendors:

Attivo Networks (#3709)

Blackberry (#3711)

Broadcom (#3907)

Entrust (#3612)

Exabeam (#4009)

ExtraHop (#3708)

F5 (#3607)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (#4008)

Forescout (#3913)

Gigamon (#3707)

Hacker One (#3813)

HashiCorp (#3811)

Imperva (#3908)

Infoblox (#3712)

Mandiant (#3909)

NetAbstraction (#3611)

Okta (#3812)

OPSWAT (#3808)

Ping Identity (#3807)

Proofpoint (#3911)

Qmulos (#3512)

RSA (#3514)

Saviynt (#3609)

SecurityScorecard (#4007)

Securonix (#3713)

SentinelOne (#3608)

Splunk (#3511)

Thales TCT (#3411)

Trellix (#3414)

Trend Micro (#3513)

Venafi (#3809)

Veritas (#3412-3413)

Zoom (#3613)

Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting:

10ZiG Technology (#3238)

Akamai (#3111)

Amazon Web Services (#3838)

Anchore (#3831)

Appgate (#2819)

BeyondTrust (#3805)

Center for Internet Security (#2825)

Ciena (#2810)

Cofense (#2708)

Confluent (#3803)

Corelight (#2928)

cPacket Networks, Inc. (#3006)

CyberArk Software Inc. (#4027)

Delinea (#3103)

Dell Technologies (#2807)

Deltek (#2802)

DTech Apps by Discover Technologies (#2905)

Elastic (#3008)

Enterprise (#3743)

Flexera (#3319)

Forcepoint (#3832)

Fortinet (#3320)

Forward Networks (#3704)

GitLab (#3804)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#3626)

Hitachi Vantara Federal (#2924)

Iboss (#2717)

Ivanti (#3033)

Keeper Security (#3030)

Lookout (#3826)

MFGS (#3635)

Neo4j (#3216)

Nutanix (#3011)

Palo Alto Networks (#3113)

Progress Software (#3002)

Quzara (#3741)

Rapid7 (#3505)

Recorded Future (#3735)

Redhat (#3130)

Riverbed Technology (#3222)

Rubrik (#3304)

SailPoint (#3338)

ServiceNow (#3524)

Solarwinds (#3115)

Sonatype, Inc. (#2818)

Tanium (#2803)

Telos (#3102)

Tenable (#3827)

Tricentis (#3028)

VMware (#3744)

Zscaler (#3402)

Carahsoft will sponsor TechNet’s happy hour which will take place from 4-5p.m., Tuesday, April 26th in the exhibit hall. Following the event, Carahsoft will host a networking reception for all its customers and partners participating in TechNet Cyber 2022 from 5:30-7:30p.m., Tuesday, April 26th at the Baltimore Hard Rock Cafe.

WHEN:

Tuesday - Thursday, April 26-28, 2022

WHERE:

Baltimore Convention Center

One West Pratt Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21201

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion, contact Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Solutions at Carahsoft at steve.jacyna@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s TechNet Cyber event site.

The dedicated Cybersecurity and Defense team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies with a variety of cybersecurity solutions to secure their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s cybersecurity solutions visit Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity page or contact cybersecurity@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com