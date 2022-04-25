Pace-O-Matic Announces Appointments of Jeanna Bouzek as Senior Vice President of Markets & Scott Klepper as Director of National Accounts

DULUTH, GA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, Inc. today announced that Jeanna Bouzek has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Markets and Scott Klepper has been named Director of National Accounts.

Paul Goldean, Pace-O-Matic’s President and Chief Operating Officer, applauded Bouzek and Klepper on their outstanding work and new positions.

“Pace-O-Matic is rapidly expanding nationally, and that growth is the direct result of the talented individuals we have placed in management roles to plan and successfully execute the goals of our company,” he said. “Jeanna has played a pivotal role in helping Pace-O-Matic become a national leader in the skill game industry by overseeing market growth and compliance and always promoting our customers and players.”

Bouzek will help take Pace-O-Matic to the next level by increasing and expanding markets, Goldean added.

Bouzek said she is excited about her new role. “Pace-O-Matic is rapidly rising in the skill game industry and is a company that places integrity and responsibility above everything else,” she said. “Throughout my career, I have never witnessed a product lift small business like our skill games do. Skill games are a critical piece of supplemental revenue for these small businesses, fraternal groups, and veteran organizations, especially at a time when so many are facing rising costs of goods and difficulties finding labor.”

In her new role, Bouzek said she looks forward to leading Pace-O-Matic’s talented team of market managers.

Prior to her new position, Bouzek served as General Manager and Distributor of Pace-O-Matic’s successful QVS Virginia operation. Before joining Pace-O-Matic, Bouzek served as Vice President of OTB Operation at Colonial Downs.

Klepper will be working directly with a growing list of corporate accounts as Pace-O-Matic continues to become a trusted partner for some of the nation’s top chains.

“Pace-O-Matic is the national leader in the skill game industry and that is largely due to our reputation and the goodwill we have with our customers,” said Klepper. “I look forward to working with Jeanna and using my industry experience to help expand and broaden Pace-O-Matic’s reach so we can help many other companies with the supplemental revenue our games generate.”

Scott Klepper most recently served as the senior manager of facility revenue at Pilot Flying J.

Pace-O-Matic continues to move into new markets and Bouzek will help this effort by improving communications and engagement with employees, distributors, operators, and dedicated customers across the nation. Pace-O-Matic is an industry leader in providing skill video games and establishing regulatory structures for its successful business.



