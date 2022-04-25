Clayton Homes Talks About Reimagining and Reinventing Leadership Development

Boca Raton, FL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clayton Homes is a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, offering traditional site-built homes and off-site housing. Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke interviewed Chief Learning Officer Jerry Creel in the Excellence at Work: Executive Series podcast. Creel is responsible for Clayton’s Learning, Team Member Experience, Customer Experience, and Training.

He reveals how Clayton redefined wellness, adding emotional, mental, and financial wellness elements. “Once we established that wellness culture, we started getting deeper into how that can shape our leadership development,” he said. “We added a lot of emotional components such as meditation or yoga because we firmly believe that a leader can’t truly lead unless he genuinely cares for the people he or she is leading.”

After COVID-19 struck, there were only about two or three months where Clayton suspended all in-person learning, including its leadership development or “Ignite” programs, which were originally aimed at the company’s top 125 leaders. Since then, Clayton has launched mid-level management Ignite leadership development and entry-level management programs.

“If I had to point to one thing that is most important in our culture and one thing that we stress in our formal leadership development programs, it is the importance of humility,” Creel added. “There is this old-school thinking of leadership where you got to be tough, and you’ve got to have all the answers. That’s not ideal in this new world of leadership. It’s interesting how the pandemic has played into this as well.”

Don’t miss out on this special episode with Creel.

Other topics in the podcast, which is available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, include how Clayton’s culture impacts learning, how easy — or difficult — the learning transition and what makes a great leader. Other topics include retaining leaders who are rooted in more traditional leadership styles, the idea use/blend of in-person learning to address changing business needs, advice for leaders to be successful, and Creel’s journey to becoming Chief Learning Officer.

