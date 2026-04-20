Brandon Hall Group™ Opens Entries for 2026 Excellence in Technology and Education Technology Awards

Boca Raton, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™ announced today the official opening of entries for its 2026 Excellence in Technology Awards and Excellence in Education Technology Awards. Organizations worldwide may begin submitting entries on April 20, 2026.

These programs recognize innovation and measurable impact across the full spectrum of Human Capital Management technology, including learning and development, talent management, human resources, sales enablement and emerging solutions shaping the future of work. The Education Technology Awards focus on organizations advancing digital learning across K-12, higher education and professional development.

With a legacy dating back to 1993, the Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Awards program has established itself as a global benchmark for excellence, honoring organizations that successfully design and deploy programs, strategies, systems and tools that deliver measurable business results.

“Organizations today are under increasing pressure to innovate while demonstrating real business impact,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “The Excellence in Technology and EdTech Awards recognize those who are doing both. These are the companies and institutions setting the pace for how technology drives performance, learning and growth.”

The Technology Awards program highlights solution providers and organizations delivering advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence, workforce analytics, learning platforms and integrated talent systems. The Education Technology Awards recognize institutions and providers developing innovative solutions that improve learning outcomes and expand access to education.

“Each submission is evaluated not only on innovation, but on how effectively that innovation translates into results,” said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and head of the awards program. “We are looking for solutions that are well designed, thoughtfully implemented and clearly aligned to business or learner needs.”

Entries are reviewed by an international panel of industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Judges evaluate submissions based on criteria that include innovation, design, usability and measurable outcomes. Awards are granted at Gold, Silver and Bronze levels based on scoring thresholds rather than relative ranking, ensuring a consistent and rigorous standard.

Key dates for the 2026 program include:

Applications open: April 20, 2026

Submission deadline: September 4, 2026

Winners announced: December 3, 2026

Organizations of all sizes, from emerging innovators to global enterprises, are encouraged to submit entries. Winning organizations receive international recognition and insights from the judging process that can support continued growth and performance improvement.

For more information on categories, eligibility and submission guidelines, visit excellenceawards.brandonhall.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® — the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance and Technology.

Known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management,” our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With over 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them.

Our awards process is rigorous and impartial, leveraging an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts. Winners not only gain international recognition but also receive critical insights to help them accelerate their business growth and impact.

The HCM Excellence Awards® program is complemented by our Technology Awards and our new Excellence in Action Awards, ensuring comprehensive recognition across all aspects of Human Capital Management.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don’t just celebrate excellence — we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward. Our awards program is a cornerstone of our mission to empower excellence in organizations around the world and advance the HCM profession as a whole.

Join the ranks of the most innovative and effective organizations in HCM. The Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® — where excellence is recognized, celebrated and shared.