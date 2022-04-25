Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards Are Open for Submissions

Boca Raton, FL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM Research and Analyst Firm, has opened entries for its annual Excellence in Technology Awards. Often referred to as the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management, this is the original awards program focusing on corporate learning, talent, and HR best practices.

After another year of rapid changes for corporations and their stakeholders, technology is the vehicle that made it possible. Human Capital Management technologies provide team collaboration, inclusiveness, manager check-ins, remote training, a sense of well-being, and most importantly, engagement and productivity.

“Our technology awards program draws the most visionary organizations. They serve as shining examples of how technology can increase HR’s strategic impact on the business,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We expect to see even greater innovation in the solutions vying for awards than we have over the past few years.”

There are over 75 categories in Future of Work, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, and Sales Enablement.

“The challenges that HR organizations are facing in the current climate are staggering, and technology is the catalyst to conquer them,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. “We have designed our program to provide innovators a wide range of opportunities to demonstrate how HCM technology will pave the way to a better work experience for all stakeholders.”

The Technology Program has a dedicated focus on entries from solution providers offering technologies to organizations. They can enter on their own or jointly with their client organizations.

Awards are judged on value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, demo, and measurable results.

The deadline to enter is September 9, 2022. Winners will be announced on December 8, 2022, in a live webcast as a prelude to the HCM Excellence Conference with a live awards ceremony on February 2, 2023.

To learn more about the awards program and view the categories visit https://brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/technology.html.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For nearly 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.