Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total revenues increased by $106.5 million, or 24.1 percent, to $548.5 million compared to approximately $442.0 million for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $24.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") (1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $1.34 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.26 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 6.3 percent increase.





for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $1.34 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.26 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 6.3 percent increase. Same Property (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 7.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021.





for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 7.7 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Same Property (2) NOI for the Company's marina properties increased by 1.2 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021.





for the Company's marina properties increased by 1.2 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Acquisitions totaled $1.6 billion during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, including 41 properties in the United Kingdom ("UK") and four marinas in the United States.





"Our strong first quarter performance builds on the momentum of last year as we delivered 6.3 percent growth in Core FFO per Share," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "With sustained tailwinds, the demand for attainable housing and outdoor vacationing continues to reach new levels, and with our best-in-class offering, Sun is uniquely positioned to meet these customer needs. We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Park Holidays and already have a growing pipeline of acquisition opportunities in the UK. Furthermore, we have been active in the capital markets as we amended and upsized our Senior Credit Facility, issued $600 million of senior notes with a favorable rate lock, and settled forward equity sale agreements, all of which enhanced our balance sheet position. Over the years, Sun has delivered consistent and cycle tested organic cash flow growth, and today the number of compelling investment opportunities is more exciting than ever across our MH, RV and marina platforms."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.5 percent at March 31, 2022 as compared to 97.3 percent at March 31, 2021, an increase of 20 basis points.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 670 sites as compared to an increase of 514 sites during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 30.4 percent increase.

Same Property(2) Results - MH and RV

For the 425 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases, both in total, and by segment, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Total MH and RV

Same Property MH

Same Property RV

Same Property Revenue 9.2 % 4.4 % 20.5 % Expense 12.7 % 8.7 % 17.6 % NOI 7.7 % 3.0 % 22.9 %





Same Property adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at March 31, 2022 from 96.9 percent at March 31, 2021, an increase of 160 basis points.

Same Property(2) Results - Marina

For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Marina

Same Property Revenue 7.7 % Expense 15.2 % NOI 1.2 %

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company acquired the following properties:

Property Name Property Type Sites,

Wet Slips and

Dry Storage Spaces Development Sites State / Province or Country Total

Purchase Price

(in millions) Month Acquired Harrison Yacht Yard(a) Marina 21 — MD $ 5.8 January Outer Banks Marina 196 — NC 5.0 January Jarrett Bay Boatworks Marina 12 — NC 51.4 February Tower Marine Marina 446 — MI 20.0 March Sandy Bay MH 616 570 UK 183.5 March Subtotal 1,291 570 $ 265.7 Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end Park Holidays(b) MH 15,906 1,140 UK $ 1,242.1 April Christies Parks(c) MH 249 — UK 10.1 April Bluewater Yacht Sales Marina 200 — Various 25.0 April Jarrett Bay Bluewater Yacht Sales(a) Marina — — Various 17.6 April Subtotal 16,355 1,140 $ 1,294.8 Total acquisitions 17,646 1,710 $ 1,560.5

(a) Combined with an existing marina.

(b) Includes 40 owned properties.

(c) Combined with an existing adjacent MH community.

During and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company acquired 45 properties totaling 17,646 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 1,710 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $1.6 billion.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company sold two MH communities and one property containing both MH and RV sites located in Florida for $29.6 million. The gain from the sale of the properties was $13.4 million.

Development Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company completed the construction of 25 expansion sites in one RV resort.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.1 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.0 percent and the weighted average maturity was 8.1 years. At March 31, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 5.9 times. The Company had $90.4 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

Senior Credit Facility Amendment

On April 7, 2022, in conjunction with the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition, Sun Communities Operating Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership") as borrower, and the Company, as guarantor, and certain lenders entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement and Other Loan Documents (the "Credit Facility Amendment"), which amended the Operating Partnership's Senior Credit Facility.

The Credit Facility Amendment increased the aggregate amount of the Operating Partnership's Senior Credit Facility to $4.2 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800 million, subject to certain conditions. The increased aggregate amount under the Senior Credit Facility consists of the following: (a) a revolving loan in the amount up to $3.05 billion and (b) a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, with the ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, Pounds sterling, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations. The Credit Facility Amendment extends the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to April 7, 2027, assuming the Operating Partnership's exercise of each of its two six-month extension options, and, further, the Credit Facility Amendment extends the maturity date of the term loan facility to April 7, 2025, which may not be extended.

Prior to the amendment, the Senior Credit Facility permitted aggregate borrowings of up to $2.0 billion, with an accordion feature that allowed for additional commitments of up to $1.0 billion, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The Senior Credit Facility bears interest at a floating rate based on Adjusted Term SOFR, the Adjusted Eurocurrency Rate, the Daily RFR Rate, the Australian Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate (BBSY), the Daily SONIA Rate or the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate, as applicable, plus, in all cases, a margin which can range from 0.725 percent to 1.6 percent, subject to certain adjustments. As of March 31, 2022, the margin based on the Operating Partnership's credit ratings would have been 0.85 percent on the revolving loan facility and 0.95 percent on the term loan facility.

Senior Unsecured Notes

On April 12, 2022, the Operating Partnership issued $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 4.2 percent and a 10-year term, due April 15, 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The net proceeds from the offering were $592.3 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its Senior Credit Facility.

In connection with the 2032 Notes issuance, the Company settled four 10-year Treasury rate locks totaling $600.0 million and received a settlement payment of $35.3 million. This lowers the effective interest rate on the 2032 Notes from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent.

Equity Transactions

Forward Share Settlements

In April 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 1,200,000 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program sold during the fourth quarter 2021, and 4,025,000 shares of common stock in connection with its November 2021 registered forward equity offering. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $934.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its Senior Credit Facility.

At the Market Offering

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 600,503 shares of common stock under its at the market offering program for $107.9 million. These forward sale agreements were not settled as of March 31, 2022, but the Company expects to settle them by the end of the first quarter 2023.

The following table presents the Company's outstanding unsettled forward equity agreements as of April 22, 2022:

Forward Equity

Agreements Shares

Sold Shares

Settled Shares Remaining Net Proceeds Received

(in millions) Anticipated Net Proceeds Remaining

(in millions) Q3 2021 ATM Forward Agreements 107,400 — 107,400 $ — $ 21.4 Q4 2021 ATM Forward Agreements 1,712,709 1,200,000 512,709 229.5 100.3 November 2021 Forward Offering 4,025,000 4,025,000 — 705.4 — Q1 2022 ATM Forward Agreements 600,503 — 600,503 — 108.4 Total Forward Equity Agreements 6,445,612 5,225,000 1,220,612 $ 934.9 $ 230.1

2022 GUIDANCE

The estimates and assumptions presented below represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through the date of this release. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

The Company is providing revised or initial 2022 guidance for the following metrics:

Previous Range Revised Range FY 2022E FY 2022E 2Q 2022E Basic earnings per share $2.70 - $2.86 $2.46 - $2.58 $0.86 - $0.90 Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) $7.07 - $7.23 $7.20 - $7.32 $1.97 - $2.01

Refer to page 8 for the reconciliation of Basic earnings per share to Core FFO per diluted Share(1)(4) .

Basic earnings per share and Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation.

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) 18.5 % 27.4 % 35.2 % 18.9 %

Seasonality of Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) is based off of the midpoint of full year guidance.

Previous Range Revised Range FY 2022E FY 2022E 2Q 2022E MH and RV Same Property NOI(1) growth 6.0% - 6.8% 6.5% - 7.3% 3.5% - 4.3% Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth 6.0% - 7.4% 6.0% - 7.4% 5.7% - 7.3%

Park Holidays Acquisition Assumptions

The acquisition of Park Holidays was on April 8, 2022.

The following table presents updated estimates based on the actual closing date:

Previous Range Revised Range March - December 2022 April - December 2022 EBITDA(a) $99.5 - $104.6 $95.3 - $100.4 Income Tax Expense $20.6 - $21.3 $19.7 - $20.4

(a) Estimated EBITDA contribution is inclusive of general and administrative expenses of $29.1 - $30.5 million in the previous range and $26.1 - $27.5 million in the revised range, respectively.

The following table shows Park Holidays' estimated full year EBITDA seasonality if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2022:

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Park Holidays' EBITDA 6.7 % 31.6 % 49.9 % 11.8 %

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For more information about Sun Communities, Inc., please visit www.suncommunities.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and we intend that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this filing that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intends," "intend," "intended," "goal," "estimate," "estimates," "expects," "expect," "expected," "project," "projected," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "anticipated," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "believes," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this filing. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to:

Outbreaks of disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations;

Changes in general economic conditions, including, inflation, deflation, and energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets in which the Company operates;

Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;

The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;

The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;

The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its senior unsecured notes;

Availability of capital;

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and Pounds sterling;

The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;

The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real property taxes;

Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;

General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of our capital stock;

The Company's ability to maintain our status as a REIT;

Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;

Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;

Litigation, judgments or settlements;

Competitive market forces;

The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and

The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this filing, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Portfolio Overview

(As of March 31, 2022)





Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Financial Information Total revenues $ 548.5 $ 542.4 $ 684.3 $ 603.9 $ 442.0 Net income $ 1.5 $ 14.8 $ 250.2 $ 120.8 $ 28.0 Net income attributable to Sun Communities Inc. common stockholders $ 0.7 $ 12.8 $ 231.8 $ 110.8 $ 24.8 Basic earnings per share* $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 $ 0.23 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) $ 155.3 $ 152.3 $ 223.1 $ 198.0 $ 135.9 FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.92 $ 1.70 $ 1.22 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) $ 162.8 $ 155.8 $ 244.5 $ 209.6 $ 141.0 Core FFO attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. common stockholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.34 $ 1.31 $ 2.11 $ 1.80 $ 1.26 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 221.0 $ 208.6 $ 314.5 $ 268.2 $ 190.8 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 13,914.2 $ 13,494.1 $ 12,583.3 $ 12,041.0 $ 11,454.2 Total debt $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 $ 4,311.2 $ 4,417.9 Total liabilities $ 6,980.7 $ 6,474.6 $ 5,488.5 $ 5,099.6 $ 5,101.5





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Operating Information* Properties 603 602 584 569 562 Manufactured home sites 98,895 98,621 98,301 97,448 96,876 Annual RV sites 31,121 30,540 29,640 28,807 28,441 Transient RV sites 29,267 29,847 27,922 27,032 26,295 Total sites 159,283 159,008 155,863 153,287 151,612 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a) 45,725 45,155 43,615 40,179 39,338 MH occupancy 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.6 % 96.7 % 96.5 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.3 % New home sales volume 148 149 207 227 149 Pre-owned home sales volume 689 784 955 931 686 Total home sales volume 837 933 1,162 1,158 835

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)* MH net leased sites 65 321 144 226 127 RV net leased sites 605 489 432 357 387 Total net leased sites 670 810 576 583 514

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Land $ 2,708.0 $ 2,556.3 Land improvements and buildings 10,169.4 9,958.3 Rental homes and improvements 583.1 591.7 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 684.8 656.4 Investment property 14,145.3 13,762.7 Accumulated depreciation (2,441.5 ) (2,337.2 ) Investment property, net 11,703.8 11,425.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 102.6 78.2 Marketable securities 158.3 186.9 Inventory of manufactured homes 63.3 51.1 Notes and other receivables, net 513.6 469.6 Goodwill 512.7 495.4 Other intangible assets, net 334.2 306.8 Other assets, net 525.7 480.6 Total Assets $ 13,914.2 $ 13,494.1 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,366.6 $ 3,380.7 Unsecured debt 2,709.9 2,291.1 Distributions payable 104.5 98.4 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 335.1 242.8 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 228.0 237.5 Other liabilities 236.6 224.1 Total Liabilities 6,980.7 6,474.6 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 283.9 288.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 8,169.4 8,175.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income 25.9 3.1 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,654.6 ) (1,556.0 ) Total Sun Communities, Inc. shareholders' equity 6,541.9 6,623.9 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 86.8 86.8 Consolidated entities 20.9 19.9 Total noncontrolling interests 107.7 106.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,649.6 6,730.6 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,914.2 $ 13,494.1

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison

(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 343.2 $ 298.1 $ 45.1 15.1 % Real property - transient 45.0 32.5 12.5 38.5 % Home sales 64.7 52.2 12.5 23.9 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 80.8 50.6 30.2 59.7 % Interest 6.8 2.6 4.2 161.5 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 8.0 6.0 2.0 33.3 % Total Revenues 548.5 442.0 106.5 24.1 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 129.3 103.6 25.7 24.8 % Real estate tax 26.1 22.4 3.7 16.5 % Home costs and selling 45.9 41.6 4.3 10.3 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 70.5 45.4 25.1 55.3 % General and administrative 55.7 38.2 17.5 45.8 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net — 2.4 (2.4 ) N/M Business combinations 0.5 1.2 (0.7 ) (58.3) % Depreciation and amortization 148.5 123.9 24.6 19.9 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.3 — 0.3 N/A Interest 45.2 39.5 5.7 14.4 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.0 — — % Total Expenses 523.0 419.2 103.8 24.8 % Income Before Other Items 25.5 22.8 2.7 11.8 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (34.5 ) 3.7 (38.2 ) N/M Loss on foreign currency translation (2.2 ) — (2.2 ) N/A Gain on dispositions of properties 13.4 — 13.4 N/A Other expense, net(6) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (20.0) % Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable 0.2 0.4 (0.2 ) (50.0) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 0.9 1.2 (0.3 ) (25.0) % Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.1 — — % Current tax benefit / (expense) (1.3 ) 0.2 (1.5 ) N/M Deferred tax benefit — 0.1 (0.1 ) N/M Net Income 1.5 28.0 (26.5 ) (94.6) % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.0 2.9 0.1 3.4 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.2 ) 0.3 (2.5 ) N/M Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. $ 0.7 $ 24.8 $ (24.1 ) (97.2) % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115.3 107.9 7.4 6.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 115.9 108.2 7.7 7.1 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.22 ) (95.7) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.23 $ (0.22 ) (95.7) %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in millions, units / shares outstanding in thousands, except for *)





Outstanding Securities - As of March 31, 2022 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(a) Issuance Price*

Per Unit Annual Distribution Rate Non-convertible Securities Common shares 116,207 N/A N/A N/A $3.52^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,551 1.0000 2,551 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-1 preferred OP units 272 2.4390 664 $ 100 6.00 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.50 % Series C preferred OP units 306 1.1100 340 $ 100 5.00 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 4.00 % Series E preferred OP units 85 0.6897 59 $ 100 5.50 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.00 % Series G preferred OP units 241 0.6452 155 $ 100 3.20 % Series H preferred OP units 581 0.6098 355 $ 100 3.00 % Series I preferred OP units 922 0.6098 562 $ 100 3.00 % Series J preferred OP units 240 0.6061 145 $ 100 2.85 %

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(a) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.

Capitalization - As of March 31, 2022 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 116,207 $ 175.29 $ 20,369.9 Common OP units 2,551 $ 175.29 447.2 Subtotal 118,758 $ 20,817.1 Preferred OP units, as converted 2,802 $ 175.29 491.2 Total diluted shares outstanding 121,560 $ 21,308.3 Debt Secured debt $ 3,366.6 Unsecured debt 2,709.9 Total debt $ 6,076.5 Total Capitalization $ 27,384.8

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders to FFO(1) (amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders $ 0.7 $ 24.8 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 148.3 123.8 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 34.5 (3.7 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.2 ) (0.1 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units 2.8 0.5 Gain on dispositions of properties (13.4 ) — Gain on dispositions of assets, net (15.1 ) (8.2 ) FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 155.3 $ 136.6 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(7) 3.1 1.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.3 — Catastrophic event-related charges, net — 2.4 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related — 0.2 Loss on foreign currency translation 2.2 — Other adjustments, net(8) 1.9 (0.1 ) Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 162.8 $ 141.0 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 115.3 107.9 Add Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale 0.2 0.2 Restricted stock 0.4 0.2 Common OP units 2.5 2.6 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 2.8 0.8 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 121.2 111.7 FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.22 Core FFO Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.26

Reconciliation of Basic Earnings per Share to Core FFO per Fully Diluted Share(1)(4) for Expected Full Year and Second Quarter 2022

FY 2022E Q2 2022E Low High Low High Basic earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.58 $ 0.86 $ 0.90 Depreciation and amortization 4.65 4.65 1.12 1.12 Gain on sale of assets (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) NCI and preferred return to preferred OP units 0.09 0.09 0.03 0.03 Other adjustments* 0.46 0.46 0.05 0.05 Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) $ 7.20 $ 7.32 $ 1.97 $ 2.01

* Other adjustments include the categories presented in the reconciliation of Net Income to Core FFO table in the supplemental.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders $ 0.7 $ 24.8 Interest income (6.8 ) (2.6 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (8.0 ) (6.0 ) General and administrative expense 55.7 38.2 Catastrophic event-related charges, net — 2.4 Business combination expense 0.5 1.2 Depreciation and amortization 148.5 123.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.3 — Interest expense 45.2 39.5 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 34.5 (3.7 ) Loss on foreign currency translation 2.2 — Gain on disposition of properties (13.4 ) — Other expense, net(6) 0.6 0.5 Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Current tax (benefit) / expense 1.3 (0.2 ) Deferred tax benefit — (0.1 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.0 2.9 Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.2 ) 0.3 NOI(1) $ 261.9 $ 220.4





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Real Property NOI(1) $ 232.8 $ 204.6 Home Sales NOI(1) 18.8 10.6 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 10.3 5.2 NOI(1) $ 261.9 $ 220.4

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Net Income Attributable to Sun Communities, Inc. Common Shareholders $ 0.7 $ 24.8 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 148.5 123.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.3 — Interest expense 45.2 39.5 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.0 1.0 Current tax (benefit) / expense 1.3 (0.2 ) Deferred tax benefit — (0.1 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (0.9 ) (1.2 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties (13.4 ) — Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (15.1 ) (8.2 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 167.6 $ 179.5 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net — 2.4 Business combination expense 0.5 1.2 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 34.5 (3.7 ) Loss on foreign currency translation 2.2 — Other expense, net(6) 0.6 0.5 Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.0 2.9 (Income) / loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2.2 ) 0.3 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 15.1 8.2 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 221.0 $ 190.8

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Debt Analysis

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 Debt Outstanding Secured debt $ 3,366.6 $ 3,380.7 $ 3,403.4 $ 3,457.7 $ 3,472.9 Unsecured debt Senior unsecured notes 1,186.7 1,186.4 591.3 591.7 — Line of credit and other debt(9) 1,453.3 1,034.8 624.8 191.9 875.1 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 Total unsecured debt 2,709.9 2,291.1 1,286.0 853.5 945.0 Total debt $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 $ 4,311.2 $ 4,417.9 % Fixed / Floating* Fixed 76.2 % 81.8 % 86.7 % 94.7 % 79.3 % Floating 23.8 % 18.2 % 13.3 % 5.3 % 20.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates* Secured debt 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.75 % Senior unsecured notes 2.55 % 2.55 % 2.70 % 2.70 % — % Line of credit and other debt(9) 1.25 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 1.77 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Total average 2.96 % 3.04 % 3.30 % 3.52 % 3.39 % Debt Ratios* Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 5.9 5.7 4.9 5.1 6.1 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 21.9 % 18.0 % 17.1 % 16.8 % 19.7 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 36.6 % 35.4 % 31.2 % 29.6 % 31.8 % Coverage Ratios* Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 6.2 6.2 6.1 5.6 5.0 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.5 4.8





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Secured debt Maturities $ 70.7 $ 185.6 $ 315.3 $ 50.5 $ 521.6 Principal amortization 46.0 60.9 57.4 54.0 45.9 Line of credit and other debt(9) 6.8 10.0 213.0 1,223.5 — Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 33.4 1.8 — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — 27.4 — — Total $ 123.5 $ 256.5 $ 646.5 $ 1,329.8 $ 567.5 Weighted average rate of maturities* 4.48 % 4.08 % 4.47 % 4.04 % 3.75 %

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Total Same Property - MH/RV MH RV March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change(a) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change(a) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 233.1 $ 218.7 $ 14.4 6.6 % $ 182.4 $ 174.9 $ 7.5 4.3 % $ 50.7 $ 43.8 $ 6.9 15.5 % Real property - transient 39.1 30.3 8.8 28.9 % 0.5 0.6 (0.1 ) (23.1) % 38.6 29.7 8.9 30.0 % Other 7.6 7.2 0.4 5.5 % 4.9 4.4 0.5 11.1 % 2.7 2.8 (0.1 ) (3.3) % Total Operating 279.8 256.2 23.6 9.2 % 187.8 179.9 7.9 4.4 % 92.0 76.3 15.7 20.5 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 88.9 78.9 10.0 12.7 % 47.7 43.9 3.8 8.7 % 41.2 35.0 6.2 17.6 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 190.9 $ 177.3 $ 13.6 7.7 % $ 140.1 $ 136.0 $ 4.1 3.0 % $ 50.8 $ 41.3 $ 9.5 22.9 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.





As of March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 425 425 — MH occupancy 97.3 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 97.9 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.1 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.5 % 96.9 % 1.6 % Sites available for development 7,645 8,243 (598 ) Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 620 $ 597 $ 23 3.8%(14) Monthly base rent per site - RV(13) $ 553 $ 522 $ 31 6.0%(14) Monthly base rent per site - Total(13) $ 604 $ 580 $ 24 4.2%(14)

Same Property(2) Summary - Marina

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Financial Information March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change(a) Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 45.8 $ 43.3 $ 2.5 5.6 % Real property - transient 1.4 0.9 0.5 58.7 % Other 2.3 1.7 0.6 34.3 % Total Operating 49.5 45.9 3.6 7.7 % Expense Property Operating(12) 24.4 21.1 3.3 15.2 % Real Property NOI $ 25.1 $ 24.8 $ 0.3 1.2 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.





As of March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 101 101 — — %

Acquisitions and Other Summary(15)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 27.8 Real property - transient 4.5 Other 2.0 Total Operating 34.3 Expenses Property Operating(a) 17.6 Real Property NOI $ 16.7 Other Information March 31, 2022 Number of properties 77 Occupied sites 5,245 Developed sites 5,898 Occupancy % 88.9 % Transient sites 7,518 Wet slip and dry storage spaces 10,002

(a) Acquisitions and Other results net $20.4 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Home Sales Summary

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information New Homes New home sales $ 26.6 $ 23.0 $ 3.6 15.7 % New home cost of sales 21.6 18.7 2.9 15.5 % Gross profit – new homes 5.0 4.3 0.7 16.3 % Gross margin % – new homes 18.8 % 18.7 % 0.1 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 179,730 $ 154,174 $ 25,556 16.6 % Pre-owned Homes Pre-owned home sales $ 38.1 $ 29.2 $ 8.9 30.5 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 19.8 18.6 1.2 6.5 % Gross profit – pre-owned homes 18.3 10.6 7.7 72.6 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 48.0 % 36.4 % 11.6 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 55,298 $ 42,605 $ 12,693 29.8 % Total Home Sales Revenue from home sales $ 64.7 $ 52.2 $ 12.5 23.9 % Cost of home sales 41.4 37.3 4.1 11.0 % Home selling expenses 4.5 4.3 0.2 4.7 % Home Sales NOI(1) $ 18.8 $ 10.6 $ 8.2 77.4 % Other Information New home sales volume* 148 149 (1 ) (0.7) % Pre-owned home sales volume* 689 686 3 0.4 % Total home sales volume* 837 835 2 0.2 %

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Home rent $ 16.1 $ 17.0 $ (0.9 ) (5.3) % Site rent 16.1 19.1 (3.0 ) (15.7) % Total 32.2 36.1 (3.9 ) (10.8) % Expenses Rental Program operating and maintenance 4.9 5.2 (0.3 ) (5.8) % Rental Program NOI(1) $ 27.3 $ 30.9 $ (3.6 ) (11.7) % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 177 211 (34 ) (16.1) % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 9,467 11,473 (2,006 ) (17.5) % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 541.9 $ 621.9 $ (80.0 ) (12.9) % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,139 $ 1,055 $ 84 8.0 %

Rental Program NOI is included in Real Property NOI. Rental Program NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Rental Program and its financial impact on the Company's operations.

Marina Summary

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 67.0 $ 46.1 $ 20.9 45.3 % Real property - transient 2.5 0.9 1.6 177.8 % Other 2.9 1.6 1.3 81.3 % Total Operating 72.4 48.6 23.8 49.0 % Expenses Property Operating 33.2 23.6 9.6 40.7 % Real Property NOI 39.2 25.0 14.2 56.8 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 71.2 44.4 26.8 60.4 % Expense 59.8 38.0 21.8 57.4 % NOI 11.4 6.4 5.0 78.1 % Marina NOI $ 50.6 $ 31.4 $ 19.2 61.1 % Statistical information Number of properties 128 110 18 16.4 % Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,725 39,338 6,387 16.2 %

The Marina Real Property NOI is included in Real Property NOI. The Marina NOI is separately reviewed to assess the overall growth and performance of the Marina and its financial impact on the Company's operations.

We have reclassified utility revenue of $4.3 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, to reflect the utility expenses associated with our marina properties portfolio net of recovery.

MH and RV Property Summary(16) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 FLORIDA Properties 129 132 131 129 128 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 40,774 40,783 40,500 40,171 40,011 Occupied MH & Annual RV 40,046 40,019 39,747 39,402 39,283 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.2 % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.2 % Transient RV sites 5,648 5,950 6,163 5,895 5,823 Sites for development 1,243 1,268 1,414 1,414 1,497 MICHIGAN Properties 84 84 83 75 74 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 32,318 32,257 31,997 29,600 29,092 Occupied MH & Annual RV 31,132 31,061 30,782 28,671 28,145 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 96.3 % 96.2 % 96.9 % 96.7 % Transient RV sites 806 869 554 509 541 Sites for development 1,422 1,422 1,481 1,182 1,182 CALIFORNIA Properties 36 36 37 36 36 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 6,759 6,787 6,760 6,736 6,734 Occupied MH & Annual RV 6,691 6,672 6,642 6,613 6,609 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.0 % 98.3 % 98.3 % 98.2 % 98.1 % Transient RV sites 2,174 2,147 2,410 2,416 2,418 Sites for development 694 534 534 127 127 TEXAS Properties 30 30 26 25 24 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 8,257 8,192 8,004 7,947 7,928 Occupied MH & Annual RV 8,071 8,006 7,805 7,731 7,671 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.7 % 97.7 % 97.5 % 97.3 % 96.8 % Transient RV sites 2,475 2,576 2,131 1,835 1,773 Sites for development 1,184 1,184 1,066 1,194 1,275 ONTARIO, CANADA Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,410 4,363 4,361 4,302 4,199 Occupied MH & Annual RV 4,410 4,363 4,361 4,302 4,199 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 827 874 807 870 964 Sites for development 1,429 1,429 1,525 1,525 1,525 CONNECTICUT Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,896 1,902 1,901 1,901 1,897 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,756 1,765 1,760 1,757 1,746 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 92.6 % 92.8 % 92.6 % 92.4 % 92.0 % Transient RV sites 109 103 104 104 108 Sites for development — — — — — MAINE Properties 15 15 13 13 13 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,449 2,424 2,220 2,204 2,190 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,365 2,339 2,136 2,127 2,119 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.6 % 96.5 % 96.2 % 96.5 % 96.8 % Transient RV sites 981 1,007 776 792 805 Sites for development 180 180 30 30 30 ARIZONA Properties 12 12 12 14 14 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,184 4,123 4,071 4,401 4,391 Occupied MH & Annual RV 3,994 3,917 3,853 4,116 4,101 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 95.5 % 95.0 % 94.6 % 93.5 % 93.4 % Transient RV sites 1,124 1,185 1,237 1,260 1,270 Sites for development — — — — — INDIANA Properties 12 12 12 12 12 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 3,184 3,174 3,057 3,087 3,087 Occupied MH & Annual RV 3,049 3,047 2,963 2,970 2,961 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 95.8 % 96.0 % 96.9 % 96.2 % 95.9 % Transient RV sites 992 1,002 1,089 1,089 1,089 Sites for development 177 177 204 277 277 NEW JERSEY Properties 11 11 9 8 8 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,599 2,554 2,551 2,396 2,366 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,599 2,554 2,551 2,396 2,366 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 1,395 1,436 899 762 794 Sites for development 262 262 262 262 262 COLORADO Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,552 2,552 2,552 2,453 2,453 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,450 2,442 2,431 2,420 2,395 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.0 % 95.7 % 95.3 % 98.7 % 97.6 % Transient RV sites 987 987 987 987 962 Sites for development 1,744 1,744 1,629 1,225 1,250 NEW HAMPSHIRE Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,743 1,748 1,777 1,777 1,776 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,736 1,740 1,769 1,769 1,769 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.6 % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.6 % Transient RV sites 655 650 602 602 456 Sites for development 111 111 111 151 151 NEW YORK Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,495 1,482 1,457 1,457 1,452 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,466 1,455 1,432 1,428 1,415 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.3 % 98.0 % 97.5 % Transient RV sites 1,646 1,659 1,684 1,684 1,689 Sites for development 371 371 371 371 371 VIRGINIA Properties 10 10 9 9 8 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,259 1,253 1,238 1,198 1,179 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,255 1,251 1,237 1,194 1,177 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.7 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.7 % 99.8 % Transient RV sites 2,181 2,182 1,956 1,996 1,365 Sites for development 367 367 162 162 162 OHIO Properties 9 9 9 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,796 2,796 2,796 2,797 2,797 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,755 2,759 2,753 2,770 2,760 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.5 % 98.7 % 98.5 % 99.0 % 98.7 % Transient RV sites 129 129 129 128 128 Sites for development 22 22 22 22 22 OTHER STATES / COUNTRY Properties 65 64 61 63 64 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 13,341 12,771 12,699 13,828 13,765 Occupied MH & Annual RV 12,996 12,443 12,390 13,344 13,253 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.6 % 96.5 % 96.3 % Transient RV sites 7,138 7,091 6,394 6,103 6,110 Sites for development 2,171 1,601 1,501 1,501 1,545 TOTAL - MH AND RV PORTFOLIO Properties 475 477 464 455 452 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 130,016 129,161 127,941 126,255 125,317 Occupied MH & Annual RV 126,771 125,833 124,612 123,010 121,969 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.5 % (17) 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.3 % Transient RV sites 29,267 29,847 27,922 27,032 26,295 Sites for development(18) 11,377 10,672 10,312 9,443 9,676 MH Communities age restricted 120 121 121 120 120





Marina Property Summary(a) 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 FLORIDA Properties 20 20 19 18 16 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 5,235 5,233 4,825 4,528 4,274 RHODE ISLAND Properties 12 12 12 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,465 3,485 3,485 3,302 3,302 CONNECTICUT Properties 11 11 11 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,307 3,299 3,299 3,299 3,299 CALIFORNIA Properties 9 9 8 7 5 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 4,118 3,940 3,527 2,884 2,297 MARYLAND Properties 9 9 8 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,665 2,645 2,409 2,409 2,409 MASSACHUSETTS Properties 9 9 9 9 9 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,518 2,546 2,546 2,546 2,546 NEW YORK Properties 8 8 8 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,822 2,783 2,783 2,783 2,783 OTHER STATES Properties 50 47 45 42 42 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 21,595 21,224 20,741 18,428 18,428 TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO Properties 128 125 120 114 110 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,725 45,155 43,615 40,179 39,338

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Acquisitions, Development and Capital Improvements

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Financial information MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina Acquisitions(19)(a) $ 214.2 $ 127.0 $ 944.3 $ 852.9 $ 571.9 $ 2,533.7 Expansion and Development(20) 45.1 2.3 191.8 9.9 248.2 — Recurring Capital Expenditures(21) 11.5 4.3 45.3 19.3 31.4 2.1 Lot Modifications(22) 6.4 N/A 28.8 N/A 29.4 N/A Growth Projects(23) 7.2 15.5 25.6 51.4 28.3 — Rebranding(24) 3.7 N/A 6.1 N/A N/A N/A Total $ 288.1 $ 149.1 $ 1,241.9 $ 933.5 $ 909.2 $ 2,535.8 Other Information Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site* $ 90 $ 109 $ 371 $ 491 $ 265 N/A

(a) Acquisitions include intangibles and goodwill included in purchase price.



Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Locations Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales Florida 264 343 49 75 451 Michigan 156 71 13 385 60 Ontario, Canada 213 47 7 2 59 Texas 96 65 14 79 30 Arizona 20 77 18 4 53 Indiana 12 2 — 56 5 Ohio 20 (4 ) — 28 2 California 25 19 7 1 34 Colorado 1 8 9 7 12 Connecticut 16 (9 ) 6 — 6 New York 41 11 3 2 2 New Hampshire — (4 ) — 1 11 Maine 41 26 2 4 4 New Jersey 89 45 — — 4 Virginia 86 4 — 3 1 Other states 285 (31 ) 20 42 34 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 1,365 670 148 689 768





Total For Year Ended Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2021 5,276 2,483 732 3,356 3,528 2020 5,365 2,505 570 2,296 2,557





Percentage Trends Resident Move-outs Resident

Re-sales 2022 TTM 2.8 % 7.5 % 2021 2.7 % 8.4 % 2020 3.3 % 6.9 %

Footnotes and Definitions

(1) Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). The Company believes that Core FFO provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Furthermore, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Property results for our MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at 2022 average exchange rates.

(3) The Same Property MH and RV blended occupancy for 2022 is derived from 124,118 developed sites, of which 121,526 were occupied. The Same Property adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage is derived from 123,346 developed sites, of which 121,526 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and nearly 1,100 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

The Same Property adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2021 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly rented expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6) Other expenses, net was as follows (in millions):





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Contingent consideration expense $ — $ (0.1 ) Repair reserve on repossessed homes (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses, net $ (0.6 ) $ (0.5 )

(7) Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs represent (a) the expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy, and (b) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with new acquisitions during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and (c) dead deal costs related to acquisitions and (d) costs associated with the termination of the bridge loan commitment during the three months ended March 31, 2022 related to the acquisition of Park Holidays.

(8) Other adjustments, net was as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Contingent consideration expense $ — $ 0.1 Deferred tax benefit — (0.2 ) RV rebranding non-recurring cost 1.9 — Other adjustments, net $ 1.9 $ (0.1 )

(9) Line of credit and other debt includes borrowings under the Company's $2.0 billion Senior Credit Facility and a $28.4 million unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.





Line of credit and other debt previously included borrowings under the Company's $2.0 billion credit facility, the debt under the Company's $12.0 million MH floor plan facility which was terminated in October 2021, and the unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.

(10) Same Property results for our MH and RV properties net $19.6 million and $17.3 million of certain utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(11) Same Property supplies and repair expense for our MH and RV properties excludes $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of expenses incurred for recently acquired properties to bring the properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.

(12) Same Property results for our marina properties net $2.5 million and $2.6 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating and maintenance expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(13) Monthly base rent per site pertains to annual RV sites and excludes transient RV sites.

(14) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(15) Acquisitions and Other is comprised of recent acquisitions, recently opened ground-up development projects in stabilization and properties undergoing redevelopment.

(16) MH and annual RV developed sites, Occupied MH and annual RV, and MH and annual RV occupancy percentage includes MH and annual RV sites, and excludes transient RV sites, as applicable.

(17) As of March 31, 2022, total portfolio MH occupancy was 96.7 percent inclusive of the impact of over 1,000 recently constructed but vacant MH expansion sites, and annual RV occupancy was 100.0 percent.

(18) Total sites for development were comprised of approximately 72.8 percent for expansion, 22.4 percent for greenfield development and 4.8 percent for redevelopment.

(19) Capital expenditures related to acquisitions represent the purchase price of existing operating properties (including marinas) and land parcels to develop expansions or new properties. Expenditures consist of capital improvements identified during due diligence that are necessary to bring the communities, resorts and marinas to the Company's operating standards. These costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 include $20.0 million at our MH and RV properties and $42.6 million at our marina properties. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, these costs were $75.8 million at our MH and RV properties and $100.7 million at our marina properties, and $40.6 million at our MH and RV properties, respectively. These include items such as: upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street light systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovation including larger decks, heaters, and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. These are considered acquisition costs and although identified during due diligence, often require 24 to 36 months after closing to complete.

(20) Expansion and development expenditures consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete home and RV site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at our MH communities and RV resorts. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV or marina properties, and research and development.

(21) Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing assets used to operate the communities, resorts and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at our MH and RV properties include items such as: major road, driveway, pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing street lights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at our marinas include items such as: dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.

(22) Lot modification capital expenditures are incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts.

(23) Growth projects consist of revenue generating or expense reducing activities at MH communities, RV resorts and marinas. This includes, but is not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.

(24) Rebranding includes new signage at our RV resorts and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website.





Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

