OSS Adds Autonomous Truck Wins with New Centauri Rugged Storage and Server Platforms

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has confirmed two new autonomous truck program wins with a pioneer in self-driving technology and a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers using Level 4 driving automation. Management believes that these wins reflect OSS’ focus and success within a multibillion-dollar fast growing autonomous truck market segment.



OSS worked closely with customers to define the attributes of Centauri that would make this product ideal for the autonomous truck market. Centauri is a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe rugged storage product offering high capacity in a compact hot-swappable canister that slides into the Centauri chassis.



Vast amounts of data are collected while an autonomous truck is on the road. This can be used to improve or “learn” its self-driving capabilities from the numerous sensors deployed around the vehicle, including LiDAR, radar, and video.



The combination of fast Gen 4 NVMe memory, rather than previously used SATA drives, along with the easily accessible location of Centauri in the “saddle bag,” an external compartment of the long-haul autonomous truck, makes for a much more efficient collection and removal of data to keep the truck on the road as much as possible.

Autonomous trucking can increase the amount of time the truck is in transit, creating greater efficiencies and significantly improving the economics of shipping across the country. Autonomous driving capabilities enable trucks to travel across the U.S. in two days rather than the current four days in a standard truck.

When a truck enters the depot, the waiting crew can quickly remove the data-filled canister from the saddle bags, rather than climbing back into the truck where the compute server resides. An empty memory canister can be easily reinserted, allowing the truck to quickly resume its journey on the road. The data-filled canister can then slide into an OSS SDS compute server for upload to the truck’s data center.

The SDS server is available today, with the Centauri storage product to ship before the end of the week. Product shipments are expected to begin in June 2022 against confirmed purchase orders.

“These wins continue to validate our AI transportable strategy and technology,” stated David Raun, OSS’ president and CEO, “and we believe that they further establish OSS as a market leader in ruggedized compute and storage products for autonomous trucks. Autonomous trucking represents a perfect example of a rapidly growing market that demands ‘performance without compromise’ in harsh environments and where we believe that we have a clear competitive advantage.”

Multiple autonomous truck innovators have chosen OSS platforms because the company has addressed issues of power, cooling, vibration, form factors, and long-lasting quality needed for AI deployed at the edge. OSS products have logged hundreds of thousands of miles in autonomous trucks to date.

“Unlike autonomous passenger cars,” continued Raun, “the autonomous truck market is up and running today, driven by strong economic advantages and immediate ROI. We will continue to work closely with our valued partners to continue to define products specific for this large market.”

OSS AI Transportables technology addresses the rapidly growing autonomous truck market that, according to a PitchBook report, is expected to increase from more than 16,000 Level 4 trucks sold next year to 1.6 million sold in 2030. The overall value of the global market for autonomous trucking is projected to grow from $528 million in 2023 to $166.8 billion in 2035.

Centauri stores up to 128 terabytes in an eight-drive canister. Although the system is compatible with both NVMe and SATA drives, its PCIe Gen4 interface with NVMe facilitates high-speed storage throughput at 3.5x to 5x faster data transfer as compared to SATA performance.

Centauri is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G ruggedization requirements. Its 3U form factor, half rack width, and short 20-inch depth make it an ideal storage expansion to any system designed to capture data in edge applications. Additional features include dynamic fan speed control, a lightweight aluminum enclosure, and IPMI 2.0 based system monitoring on dedicated ethernet.



OSS is introducing Centauri today at the AUVSI XEPONENTIAL 2022 conference in Orlando, Florida. This annual event brings together leaders and end users across industries to solve real problems in autonomous and uncrewed technology. The conference is hosted by AUVSI, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics.

Conference attendees can see Centauri and the full line of OSS systems for AI transportable applications at booth #1414. OSS products can also be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com . Application engineering and the company’s unique suite of software tools are also available upon request.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS, and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles, and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge,’ especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training, and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, design wins transitioning to production volumes, availability of demonstrations at the AUVSI event, actual revenue from pending and existing orders and the fitness of the Centauri, SDS, EB4400 or third-party NVIDIA and NVMe products for the autonomous trucking market, environment or application. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



