Ultimus Partners with FundGuard to Provide a Technology-Driven NAV Contingency Solution

NEW YORK and CINCINNATI, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service tech enabled fund administration, accounting, middle office and investor solutions to traditional and alternative fund managers, continues to invest in technology driven solutions, offering its investment manager clients an enhanced contingent NAV (net asset value) solution utilizing FundGuard’s platform. The FundGuard solution allows Ultimus to offer clients additional services to calculate real time contingent NAVs for their registered funds. Clients can also utilize the solution for shadow NAV monitoring as an oversight to the normal daily NAV calculation process.



Commenting on the new solution, Bill Tomko, EVP, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus, said, “Business Continuity Planning is a critical component of our over-all service offering to our clients. Three years ago, we migrated to a multi-region cloud-based server architecture with real-time replication between regions. The FundGuard solution allows us to provide our clients who want the additional daily oversight and capabilities of an independent NAV contingency system.”

Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman, said, “We continually seek to make the right investments in our technology solutions to enhance and strengthen our service offering for clients. Part of our overall technology investment includes this FundGuard solution, which allows us to offer clients the option of NAV oversight solution and the ability to further mitigate risks.”

Commenting on the FundGuard relationship, Tenkman commented, “We are also evaluating other services from FundGuard we can leverage to provide to clients. Working with business partners such as FundGuard, help us advance our fund administration offering and provide us with innovative solutions and first to market technology that many other service providers don’t have.”

John Lehner, FundGuard President said, “We’re extremely pleased to be working with Ultimus for their NAV contingency requirements. We have built a new generation global asset servicing platform in which the use of the cloud and AI fundamentally changes the way asset managers handle their asset servicing requirements. Being able to provide a fit-for-purpose NAV contingency solution that massively reduces outage risks, is a key part of this. We look forward to working with Ultimus as they implement this for their clients.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 850 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About FundGuard

FundGuard is a next-generation SaaS platform for investment management and administration that is powered by AI. FundGuard helps asset managers and fund administrators to manage mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, insurance products, and pension funds, supporting digital transformation, operations automation, AI-based insights, resiliency, and migration to the cloud. FundGuard is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street Corp, venture firms Blumberg Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8 Capital among others, as well as industry executives Heidi Miller, Jack Klinck, Jay Mandelbaum and others. Please visit www.fundguard.com.



14826887 4/13/2022