Sunrise Software Joins Volaris Group

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Software has joined Volaris Group, an operating group of Constellation Software. Volaris is a Canadian company providing market-leading software and services to a variety of industries worldwide. Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software companies.



Sunrise’s expertise in Service Management software is built on its interaction with client organisations across many sectors for over 25 years. In an age where customer and employee dependencies on technology are high, Sunrise assists organisations to better manage business processes and help achieve their customer service goals. Sunrise customers use its software to easily create, track and report on workplace tasks, events, and activities and to build and adapt related workflows, delivering greater productivity and satisfaction across the organisation.

Geoff Rees, Director of Sales & Operations at Sunrise commented, “We are proud to have built a strong community of customers, enabling them to deliver exceptional technology services to thousands of users each day. We believe that Sunrise has found a natural home at Volaris. Our shared principles of first-class product, customer care and staff development make for a true fit. Volaris is a buy and hold company, focused on sustainable growth, concentrating on the qualities that make businesses thrive, while bringing expertise and a professional framework to support us in our growth. We foresee exciting times ahead.”

“With an established tradition of innovation, and a passion for creating technology which improves the experiences of their users, Sunrise is a great addition to the Volaris Group family,” said Steven Denning-Garrison, Vice President of International Operations within Volaris Group and newly appointed CEO Sunrise. “We look forward to working with the Sunrise team to supplement their domain expertise with Volaris Group best practices in an effort to help them achieve their future ambitions.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Sunrise

Sunrise’s software provides the framework for delivering and managing IT and other services enterprise-wide. Our service management solutions are implemented via configurable templates for IT, MSP and HR resources on a platform which is further adaptable across departments such as Customer Service, Finance or Facilities. Learn more at www.sunrisesoftware.com.