Interplayers Joins Volaris Group

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Interplayers, one of Brazil’s leading technology companies serving the health and wellness ecosystem.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in São Paulo, Interplayers is a digital solutions hub that integrates the key players across Brazil’s healthcare value chain, connecting more than 70,000 pharmacies, clinics, and laboratories and impacting over 50 million patients annually, with a strong focus on access, operational efficiency, and value creation for the ecosystem.

With the transaction, Interplayers becomes part of Volaris’ international ecosystem, expanding its capacity to invest, exchange global best practices, and benefit from strategic support to accelerate innovation, product development, and the expansion of solutions that connect the different stakeholders within the healthcare value chain.

For Volaris Group, the acquisition of Interplayers represents a strategic step in strengthening its presence in the health and wellness sector in Latin America, adding to its portfolio a company with a strong competitive position, robust solutions, deep local market expertise, and long-standing relationships with strategic clients.

“Interplayers has built a solid and differentiated position within the Brazilian healthcare ecosystem, supported by strategic solutions, top-tier talent, and a consistent long-term vision. We are pleased to welcome the company into the Volaris portfolio and are confident that, by preserving its autonomy and culture, Interplayers will continue to expand its relevance and generate sustainable value in the years ahead,” said Ricardo Pinho, Group Leader at Volaris.

According to Arnaldo Sá Filho, founder of Interplayers, who will continue to serve as an advisor, “joining Volaris Group marks an important milestone in our journey. We become part of a global ecosystem that shares our principles of sustainable growth, respect for people, and operational excellence. This deal strengthens our ability to invest, accelerate innovation, and expand the positive impact we deliver to the health and wellness ecosystem.”

Rodrigo Galesi, current CEO, will continue to lead Interplayers, helping ensure strategic evolution, excellence in service delivery, and value creation for clients and partners. The company will operate as an independent business unit within the Volaris Latam Puneet Soni portfolio, under the leadership of the group led by Ricardo Pinho.

About Volaris

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows software companies focused on vertical markets around the world. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is committed to supporting its companies through organic initiatives, operational excellence, and long-term, complementary acquisitions. For more information: https://www.volarisgroup.com

Media Contact

Ryan Hill

Vice President, Communications

Volaris Group

+1 416-831-0305

Ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com