Accent Technologies acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Accent Technologies, a provider of enterprise sales enablement software designed for regulated and compliance-driven industries.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Accent Technologies delivers a platform that enables governed, compliant sales execution for large organizations operating in highly regulated environments, including financial services and other compliance-intensive sectors.

“Accent Technologies has built a strong reputation supporting enterprise customers where compliance, security, and control are critical,” said John Bureau, Acquiring Manager at Volaris Group. “We are excited to welcome their team to Volaris and support their continued growth while preserving the strengths that have made them successful.”

Accent Technologies’ platform enables organizations to create, manage, and distribute sales content and knowledge across large revenue teams, with strict controls over access, versioning, auditability, and policy adherence. The solution supports structured content management, guided selling, and knowledge enablement, with embedded AI capabilities that enhance information discovery while operating within enterprise governance frameworks.

The company serves a global customer base that includes Truist, Analog Devices, DHL, and Boeing. These organizations rely on Accent Technologies to ensure consistent execution across revenue teams and adherence to internal policies and regulatory requirements.

“Joining Volaris Group marks an exciting next chapter for Accent Technologies,” said Peter McChrystal, Chief Executive Officer of Accent Technologies. “Volaris’ long-term approach and focus on operational excellence provide a strong foundation for us to continue investing in our platform, supporting our customers, and growing our business over time.”

Accent Technologies will continue to operate independently under the leadership of CEO Peter McChrystal, with support from Chief Operating Officer John Fakatselis.



About Accent Technologies

Accent Technologies was founded in 1990 and has evolved alongside increasing enterprise compliance requirements, transitioning from a services-led model to a scalable software platform with a strong focus on security, reliability, and enterprise-grade controls.

About Volaris Group



Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:



Ryan Hill

Chief of Staff, Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com