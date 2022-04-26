Progress of annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S

English Danish

Today, FirstFarms A/S held its annual general meeting which resulted in the following:

The report on the company’s activities was taken into cognizance. The audited annual report 2021 was approved and discharge was given to the Board of Directors. Of the result of the year of 34.755 mDKK for FirstFarms A/S, 6.682 mDKK was distributed as dividend and the rest was carried forward to next year. The general meeting approved the remuneration for 2022 to the Board of Directors. The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2021. The general meeting re-elected Henrik Hougaard, Asbjørn Børsting, Jens Bolding Jensen, Karina Boldsen and Bendt Wedell. Claus Ewers was elected as new member of the company’s Board of Directors. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor. Proposals from the Board of Directors:

8.a.1 The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to issue warrants and carry out the related capital increase.

8.a.2 The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital.

8.a.3 The general meeting approved to remove article 9.3 of the Articles of Association regarding the age limit of 70 year.

8.b The general meeting authorised the Board of Directors, in the period until the next annual general meeting, to let the company acquire own shares.

8.d The general meeting authorised the chairman of the meeting with substitution right to report the adopted amendments and undertake the amendments in the adopted, which the Danish Business Authority or other authorities might demand or request carried out as condition for registration or approval.

On a board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting the Board of Directors constituted itself with Henrik Hougaard as Chairman and Asbjørn Børsting as Vice Chairman.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment