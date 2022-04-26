ENT and Allergy Associates Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Pediatric Otolaryngologist Alyssa Hackett, MD

Tarrytown, New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation’s preeminent otolaryngology, allergy and audiology practice, proudly announces that Dr. Alyssa Hackett—a fellowship-trained pediatric otolaryngologist—will join the group as of October 1, 2022. Dr. Hackett will begin serving patients in ENTA’s Bronx office, located at the Hutch Metro Center at 1200 Waters Place.

With Dr. Hackett’s arrival, ENTA will provide patients with the services of eleven pediatric fellowship-trained physicians across its substantial New York/New Jersey footprint.

Originally from Ohio, Dr. Hackett is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and joins ENTA from The Mount Sinai Hospital. She completed her Otolaryngology residency at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by sub-specialty training in Pediatric Otolaryngology at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Dr. Hackett is dedicated to treating the full range of childhood ear, nose and throat disorders, including congenital head and neck masses, airway disorders, hearing loss, sleep apnea, and chronic infections of the ears, nose and throat. Dr. Hackett aims to tailor her practice and treatment recommendations to the individual patients and families who live and work in the Bronx.

In ENTA’s Bronx office, Dr. Hackett will practice alongside fellow otolaryngologists Joseph Feghali, MD, FACS; Harrison J. Glassman, MD, FACS; Steven I. Goldstein, MD, FACS; John P. Naughton, MD; Jonathan C. Smith, MD, FACS; and Stanley Yankelowitz, MD, FRCS; as well as allergist/immunologist Dahlia Landa, MD.

“We are thoroughly delighted to add Alyssa Hackett’s vast expertise to that of our own,” noted Dr. Steven Gold, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “We believe her skills and track record of patient satisfaction and success will be a great benefit to the pediatric population of our surrounding neighborhoods.”

“The mission at ENTA has always been, and always will be, to deliver the finest medical care possible to all of our deserving patients, offered with the greatest convenience, in the most technologically advanced offices,” commented ENTA CEO Robert Glazer. “That, of course, includes our pediatric patients. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Alyssa Hackett to our ranks, as she is a shining example of the kind of sub-specialist we pride ourselves on recruiting—and we could not be more pleased.”

To learn more about ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in 50+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 100,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, and Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Attachment