The Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 27 Million with a CAGR of 6.05% by 2026, Assesses DelveInsight

The Joint Reconstruction Devices market is witnessing immense growth due to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of arthritis, and musculoskeletal ailments along with the rising number of orthopedic surgeries, among others.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Insight, the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to an increase in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal ailments. Furthermore, the rising number of orthopedic surgeries in the developed regions, the rising prevalence of bone degenerative diseases, gout, and the technological advancements offered by the Joint Reconstruction Devices is also a major factor contributing to the Joint Reconstruction Devices market growth. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding of Joint Reconstruction Devices, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Joint Reconstruction Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Joint Reconstruction Devices companies such as Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, NuVasive®, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, CONMED Corporation, DJO, LLC (Colfax Corporation), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Corin Group, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, OMNIlife science™, Inc., Exactech, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medacta International , and others are currently working in the Joint Reconstruction Devices market.

by 2026. In August 2021, the FDA approved the Persona IQ and awarded a de novo classification grant and authorization to Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ for total knee replacement surgery.

the FDA approved the and awarded a de novo classification grant and authorization to to market the tibial extension for Persona IQ for total knee replacement surgery. In March 2021, Premia Spine received FDA breakthrough device designation for TOPS Spinal Arthroplasty System.

received FDA breakthrough device designation for Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Joint Reconstruction Devices market during the forecast period.

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Joint Reconstruction Devices are medical devices that are used to reconstruct the architecture of a joint in order to restore its functioning. Individuals suffering from joint diseases and fractures might benefit from joint reconstruction surgery, a minimally invasive technique. The reconstruction surgery can be typically recommended if there is extensive joint pain or dysfunction, majorly due to the presence of joint diseases that are comprised of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Joint reconstructions methods include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. Joint reconstruction involves a wide range of treatments, including pain management, surgery, and physiotherapy.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market, and it is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is due to recent product approvals, rising incidence of orthopedic injuries, and rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders for Joint Reconstruction Devices in the region, among other factors. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis and the rising number of cases wherein the hips, ankles, and shoulders are getting replaced across the North American region will also contribute to the growth of the regional Joint Reconstruction Devices market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and the rising adoption of Joint Reconstruction Devices, and the rising prevalence of specialty care centers offering joint replacement procedures across the region will further provide immense growth opportunities for the Joint Reconstruction Devices market.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Dynamics

The Joint Reconstruction Devices market has grown substantially as the prevalence of joint-related conditions such as arthritis, bone degenerative diseases, osteoporosis, gout, and traumas have increased. Furthermore, the Joint Reconstruction Devices market is experiencing a tremendous rise in product demand as a result of the growing elderly population across the globe. Furthermore, the incorporation of new technology into Joint Reconstruction Devices is moving at a rapid rate.

However, some factors such as infections induced by the prosthesis, blood clotting, and prosthesis malfunctioning may limit the Global Joint Reconstruction Devices market growth.

In addition, the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 is an unprecedented health concern and has adversely affected the joint reconstruction procedures. The higher risk which is involved during the surgical procedures, owing to the coronavirus infection with rising patient invasion in the hospitals is the key factor that contributes in the decrease of surgical procedures. Although the joint reconstruction devices market is expected to witness a significant growth attributed to the decreasing number of COVID-19 patients in some regions and the implementation of standard operating protocols in the healthcare settings. The government campaign for delivering clinical emergency care to patients that suffer from osteoarthritis had sustained the industry demand.

Scope of the Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Joint Type - Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Shoulder Reconstruction, Others

Knee Reconstruction, Hip Reconstruction, Shoulder Reconstruction, Others Market Segmentation By Technique - Joint Replacement, Arthroplasty, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Others

Joint Replacement, Arthroplasty, Osteotomy, Resurfacing Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Others

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Joint Reconstruction Devices Companies - Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, NuVasive®, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, CONMED Corporation, DJO, LLC (Colfax Corporation), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Globus Medical, Arthrex, Inc., Corin Group, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, OMNIlife science™, Inc., Exactech, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medacta International, among others

DelveInsight Analysis: The Joint Reconstruction Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% reaching USD 27.88 million by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Joint Reconstruction Devices Market 7 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Layout 8 Joint Reconstruction Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

