CN Board Launches Search to Replace Director who Recently Resigned

English French

MONTREAL, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, at the first meeting of CN’s (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) Board of Directors following Jean Charest’s resignation, CN’s board thanked Mr. Charest for his contributions to CN. Mr. Charest was nominated to the Board in January following a rigorous selection process and resigned on April 1, 2022 to pursue public office. CN’s Board has launched a search for a francophone and Quebec based director to be appointed in the coming months. This is in addition to CN’s CEO, Tracy Robinson, who has relocated to Montreal.



“This morning, the CN Board launched a rigorous process to identify a francophone and Quebec based director to replace Mr. Charest on the board. We intend to appoint a new director in the coming months. CN, headquartered in Montreal for over 100 years, and its Board of Directors, is very proud of and respects, the Company’s rich history in Quebec, where the official language is French.”

-- Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts: