Circus Fever Deluxe - Expanse Studios’ Slot With an x1000 Multiplicator

The game perfectly replicates the atmosphere of those crazy tents with unique acrobatics and animals.

Although there are jokers around every corner as you got used to, for every other detail – this game is unique. It’s like a combo of an online slot and a pinball machine, with the circus joker and huge rewards in the main role.

Multiplies The Winnings By 1,000

The slot contains the main game called Plinko and two bonus games – dice and coin flip. In the main game, you bet on one of five numbers - 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9, by placing a chip value from the right side of the slot.

The Joker will drop a ball from his mouth, but before that happens, those two spots beneath it will randomly select a chip and multiplier. If you’re lucky for the ball to pass through the obstacles and land in that spot, your bet is multiplied up to 1000x your stake!

Gameplay

The possible payouts for the combinations range between 2x and 50x your bet, so this bonus can be pretty lucrative.

The second bonus round is called Coin Flip. It is triggered when the ball lands in the violet hat. This is a simple bonus round that consists of a spinning coin and two slots. Payouts are drawn for each side of the coin, and you get the one the coin flip corresponds to. The payout waiting for you in this bonus section is up to x30 extra.

