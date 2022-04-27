Beer Institute Releases March 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2022:

The March 2022 estimate is 15,200,000 barrels, an increase of 2.9% compared to March 2021 removals of 14,772,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change January 13,115,000 12,300,000 -6.2% -815,000 February 11,781,000 11,100,000 -5.8% -681,000 March 14,772,000 15,200,000 2.9% 428,000 YTD 39,668,000 38,600,000 -2.7% -1,068,000

The April 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2022.

