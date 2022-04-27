BigCommerce to Host Virtual Investor Day 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands will host its virtual Investor Day at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

During the event, members of the BigCommerce leadership team will discuss the company’s long-term vision, financial framework and growth strategy, as well as strategic opportunities that will strengthen our company to capitalize on opportunities. Presentations will be followed by live Q&A panels. Interested parties can register for the virtual event on BigCommerce’s Investor Relations website at https://event.bigcommerce.com/InvestorDay22/home . The event will be webcast live and include pre-recorded material. Investors will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with our team.

Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

