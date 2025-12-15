Sporting Gear Brand EuroOptic Grows Revenue, Orders and Traffic After Launching Composable Ecommerce Site with Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced the launch of EuroOptic , a specialist retailer of high-end optics and precision sporting gear. EuroOptic is leveraging the full portfolio of Commerce products: the BigCommerce ecommerce platform, Feedonomics for omnichannel product feed optimization and the Makeswift visual page-builder to bring together storefront control, optimized product data and dynamic content creation in one integrated tech stack.

In the first two quarters after launching on BigCommerce, EuroOptic saw significant increases in sales, traffic and orders as well as gains in conversion rates.

In a highly regulated industry, EuroOptic, one of the largest outdoor retailers with among the largest in-stock inventories in the world, sought to replace its custom on-premise ecommerce service with a modern, flexible platform that could provide better B2C and B2B customer experiences and reliability while minimizing development costs.

Implemented by MoJo Active , a Commerce Elite Agency Partner, and built with a composable API-first approach built on BigCommerce’s Catalyst storefront technology, EuroOptic’s new site uses a headless architecture to meet the unique challenges of its hybrid product catalog and compliance needs. With EuroOptic’s robust tech stack, Feedonomics helps to join, aggregate and transform data for both downstream systems and advertising and marketplace channels.

“This project redefines what’s possible in regulated ecommerce,” said Jeff Brooks, CEO at EuroOptic. “Launching with Commerce gave us the opportunity to rethink how we operate across the board. We’ve built a compliant, scalable platform that simplifies complexity and supports our growth. With Feedonomics, we can efficiently extend our reach across channels like Amazon and eBay. And by using Makeswift, we’re delivering a fast, dynamic frontend experience that we can adapt to customer needs in real time.”

Key features of the new EuroOptic site include:

Custom Checkout Solutions : Integrated MasterFFL for automated firearm compliance, CSG Forte via PaymentPutty for e-checks and address-based purchase restrictions.

: Integrated for automated firearm compliance, CSG Forte via for e-checks and address-based purchase restrictions. Advanced Shipping Framework : ShipperHQ -powered logistics stack with nine carriers, 46 rules, 28 shipping groups and complex packaging logic.

: -powered logistics stack with nine carriers, 46 rules, 28 shipping groups and complex packaging logic. Enhanced UX and SEO : SearchSpring’s server-rendered integration on Catalyst improved page load speeds and Google Lighthouse scores.

: server-rendered integration on Catalyst improved page load speeds and Google Lighthouse scores. Composable Content Management: Makeswift visual builder to launch updates efficiently with dynamic, no-code content changes.

“From automated compliance to split-shipping and intelligent promotions, EuroOptic’s new ecommerce experience demonstrates the power of a composable, best-in-class tech stack,” said Al Williams, general manager of B2C at Commerce. “This launch proves how Commerce can help merchants in regulated industries drive innovation and performance at scale.”

The EuroOptic launch marked the first implementation of BigCommerce Catalyst for MoJo Active, a full-service digital agency known for simplifying ecommerce complexity. The project required unprecedented attention to regulatory detail, frontend speed, and backend extensibility. The result is a seamless, headless ecommerce experience that efficiently manages EuroOptic’s diverse product catalog while delivering a fast and flexible purchase journey.

“We took one of the most demanding ecommerce builds in the industry and transformed it into a high-performance, regulation-ready commerce engine built for scale,” said Jim Carpenter, chief solutions officer and co-owner at MoJo Active. “Catalyst gave us the foundation, and our team strategically engineered the integrations, workflows, and customer experience to deliver beyond expectations.”

Powering Growth with Strategic Integrations

To support long-term business expansion, MoJo Active implemented a suite of tools across the BigCommerce ecosystem:

Salsify PIM for enriched product merchandising

for enriched product merchandising Klaviyo for personalized engagement across customer lifecycle

for personalized engagement across customer lifecycle Avalara for real-time tax calculations across 100,000+ SKUs

for real-time tax calculations across 100,000+ SKUs Tidio & Stamped for live chat and customer reviews

Each integration was carefully orchestrated to support EuroOptic’s regulated and non-regulated workflows while enhancing shopper experience.

MoJo Active’s successful delivery showcases the flexibility of BigCommerce Catalyst and reinforces the agency’s role as a leader in architecting commerce ecosystems for complex business models.

