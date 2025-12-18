BigCommerce Partners with Stripe to Support New Agentic Commerce Suite and Empower Merchants to Sell Through AI Agents While Maintaining Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of leading ecommerce platform BigCommerce, today announced BigCommerce’s integration with Stripe’s new Agentic Commerce Suite, which will enable BigCommerce merchants to capitalize on the emerging era of AI agent-driven shopping with speed, security and flexibility.

Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite is a powerful new toolset that helps merchants succeed in the new era of AI-driven discovery by making products discoverable and purchasable by AI Agents. Through a single integration, BigCommerce merchants will be able to connect their existing product catalogs to their choice of available AI Agents to power an agentic checkout experience, allowing merchants to scale while still maintaining control of their brand.

“Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite is a major step toward making agentic commerce truly accessible for BigCommerce merchants,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce. “Stripe has taken something that used to require months of bespoke engineering work and made it possible through a single, configurable integration. BigCommerce merchants will be able to unlock AI-driven discovery and checkout flows while continuing to use their existing catalogs, order systems, and operational processes. This is exactly the kind of practical innovation merchants need to adopt agentic commerce with confidence—simplified, secure, and built to scale.”

Key benefits include:

Agentic Discovery : Make products available to leading AI agents through a connection to Stripe, removing the need for individual LLM integrations.

: Make products available to leading AI agents through a connection to Stripe, removing the need for individual LLM integrations. Flexible, Fast Checkout : Activate agent-powered purchases with built-in support for taxes, shipping and order handoff, using BigCommerce order systems and Stripe’s simple agentic checkout flow designed to improve conversion.

: Activate agent-powered purchases with built-in support for taxes, shipping and order handoff, using BigCommerce order systems and Stripe’s simple agentic checkout flow designed to improve conversion. Maintain Control : Maintain merchant-of-record status, keep control over customer relationships and communications, and inform agentic shopping with inventory and pricing logic from the BigCommerce platform.

: Maintain merchant-of-record status, keep control over customer relationships and communications, and inform agentic shopping with inventory and pricing logic from the BigCommerce platform. Fraud Protection: Process agentic payments using Shared Payment Tokens (SPTs) and Stripe Radar to mitigate fraud risks unique to non-human traffic.

All components are built with interoperability in mind, allowing BigCommerce merchants to test and adopt AI-driven commerce incrementally while maintaining full control of the customer experience.

To learn more about Stripe’s Agentic Commerce Suite, see the blog here .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

