Commerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.), a provider of an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations.

Chief Executive Officer Travis Hess and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at:

Raymond James Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (8:20 a.m. Central Time)



Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings with institutional investors at:

Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time (11:50 a.m. Central Time)



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Commerce investor relations website at https://investors.commerce.com/ . Following the event, replays will be made available at the same location.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce,® the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.