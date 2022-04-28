Brandon Hall Group to Launch Leadership Development Benchmarking Study

Boca Raton, FL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study to benchmark how organizations are changing their strategy, investment, technology use, and measurement of leadership development.

“This brief survey is part of our ongoing effort to understand how the dynamics of leadership development are changing as organizations adjust their strategies in the hybrid work environment,” said Claude Werder, Senior Vice President, and Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Benchmarking Leadership Development, focuses on how competency models, development of development experiences, investment, and measurement are changing amid the need to prepare more leaders at all levels for new roles in a continuously evolving work environment and economy.

“The need for high-impact leadership development has never been greater,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Our previous research shows leadership development does not drive business results as much as employers need it to. We want to understand how organizations are changing and prioritizing their approaches because those decisions will significantly impact the future readiness of leaders.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to understand the tough decisions organizations must make in leveraging resources to develop more great leaders. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they develop future leaders.

“We are being very intentional in how we explore the evolution of leadership development. There is a movement toward assessing leader readiness in various ways based on critical business objectives. So we are doing several concise, focused surveys and talking to as many organizations as possible to get a deep understanding and provide guidance and assistance to our members,” Werder said.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/6GRBBMY. Participants will receive summary survey results six to eight weeks after the survey launch. They will also get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, Empowering Your Leaders to Reflect and Develop.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.