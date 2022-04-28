Pace-O-Matic Announces Key Management Changes

Duluth, Georgia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pace-O-Matic, Inc. announced that Mark Poovey, Esq., Chief Legal Officer, will retire effective April 30, 2022.

Since joining Pace-O-Matic, Inc. in 2020, Mark has made significant contributions that have helped grow the company and lay a foundation for continued success. Mark has been responsible for overseeing the modernization of our legal and compliance departments internally, as well as working with contracted law firms to protect our legal status and intellectual property.

Michael Pace, Chairman of Pace-O-Matic, Inc., said, “Mark has played a crucial role in helping to strengthen, build, and position our company for a prosperous future. As one of the top legal experts in gaming law, Mark has served as one of my most trusted legal advisors for decades.”

“Mark Poovey has been critical in the advancement, and rapid growth Pace-O-Matic has seen over the past few years,” added Pace-O-Matic President Paul Goldean. “Mark is the preeminent gaming attorney in the industry, and his many successes at Pace-O-Matic are the direct result of his hard work and dedication.”

Poovey added, “Michael Pace is a giant in the gaming community, and his hard work and ingenuity have spawned his most prosperous venture yet, Pace-O-Matic.”

Pace-O-Matic, Inc. continues to enjoy rapid growth and expansion into new markets. Pace-O-Matic is one of the leading providers of fun, interactive, and entertaining skill games. Its groundbreaking products provide additional revenue to support small businesses and countless social and fraternal clubs in several markets across the nation.

# # #