Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting Result

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 2:00pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes



For Percentage For Votes Against Votes



Total Votes



Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021 233,921,262 99.82 420,293 234,341,555 75,155 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 228,106,529 97.31 6,306,229 234,412,758 3,952 3 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 233,583,540 99.64 832,781 234,416,321 389 4 To appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 230,738,128 98.43 3,677,235 234,415,363 1,347 5 To appoint Bill Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,147,189 99.89 268,174 234,415,363 1,347 6 To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,148,017 99.89 266,685 234,414,702 2,008 7 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,070,807 99.85 343,804 234,414,611 2,099 8 To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 232,784,417 99.30 1,630,285 234,414,702 2,008 9 To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 233,144,271 99.46 1,270,406 234,414,677 2,033 10 To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 231,376,623 98.70 3,038,054 234,414,677 2,033 11 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,146,469 99.89 268,208 234,414,677 2,033 12 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,142,394 99.88 272,308 234,414,702 2,008 13 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 234,135,203 99.88 279,499 234,414,702 2,008 14 To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 231,333,687 98.69 3,081,676 234,415,363 1,347 15 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 234,364,704 99.99 24,475 234,389,179 27,531 16 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 234,411,526 100.00 3,579 234,415,105 1,605 17 Authority for political donations and expenditure 232,724,961 99.28 1,690,677 234,415,638 1,072 18 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 225,089,257 96.17 8,968,747 234,058,004 2,816 19 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 232,291,130 99.10 2,120,478 234,411,608 5,102 20 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company 231,565,676 98.79 2,847,953 234,413,629 3,081 21 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 233,934,551 99.81 449,553 234,384,104 32,606 22 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice 222,556,166 94.94 11,858,754 234,414,920 1,790 23 Amendments to Articles of Association 233,990,578 99.82 423,131 234,413,709 3,001

At the close of business on 28th April 2022, the issued share capital of the Company was 299,893,517 ordinary shares.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk .

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mark Waters

Group Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



