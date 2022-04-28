Result of AGM

| Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

Annual General Meeting Result

 

 

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 28th April 2022 at 2:00pm.

 

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes

For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes

Total		Votes

Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2021233,921,26299.82420,293234,341,55575,155
2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021228,106,52997.316,306,229234,412,7583,952
3To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021233,583,54099.64832,781234,416,321389
4To appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company230,738,12898.433,677,235234,415,3631,347
5To appoint Bill Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,147,18999.89268,174234,415,3631,347
6To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,148,01799.89266,685234,414,7022,008
7To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,070,80799.85343,804234,414,6112,099
8To re-appoint Annette Court (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company232,784,41799.301,630,285234,414,7022,008
9To re-appoint Jean Park (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company233,144,27199.461,270,406234,414,6772,033
10To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company231,376,62398.703,038,054234,414,6772,033
11To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,146,46999.89268,208234,414,6772,033
12To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,142,39499.88272,308234,414,7022,008
13To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company234,135,20399.88279,499234,414,7022,008
14To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company231,333,68798.693,081,676234,415,3631,347
15To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company234,364,70499.9924,475234,389,17927,531
16To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP234,411,526100.003,579234,415,1051,605
17Authority for political donations and expenditure232,724,96199.281,690,677234,415,6381,072
18To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities225,089,25796.178,968,747234,058,0042,816
19To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company232,291,13099.102,120,478234,411,6085,102
20To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company231,565,67698.792,847,953234,413,6293,081
21To authorise the Company to make market purchases233,934,55199.81449,553234,384,10432,606
22To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice222,556,16694.9411,858,754234,414,9201,790
23Amendments to Articles of Association233,990,57899.82423,131234,413,7093,001

 

At the close of business on 28th April 2022, the issued share capital of the Company was 299,893,517 ordinary shares.

 

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

Mark Waters

Group Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685