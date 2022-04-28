Electric Truck Market Size to Worth Around US$ 15.6 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising gasoline, fuel, diesel, and petrol prices are offering attractive chances for the worldwide electric truck market to flourish. Furthermore, prominent market participants are utilizing renewable energy sources in the production of electric vehicles on a global scale. In the electric truck sector, the concept of solar-powered trucks and recharge stations is gaining traction. When compared to battery chargers, solar powered chargers are less expensive. End users of electric trucks will save money as a result of these considerations.



Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1656

The increasing investments in research and development efforts by key market players are another factor driving the global electric truck market forward. Government organizations are continually collaborating with industry players to promote electric trucks all over the globe.

Report Highlights

The battery electric truck, plug-in hybrid electric truck, hybrid electric truck, and fuel cell electric truck are the different types of electric truck. Due to the factors such as rising depletion of energy and fuel combined with the growing government initiatives for charging infrastructure and stations, the battery electric truck segment held the highest share in 2020. This segment is expected to expand and develop in the coming years.





Scope of the Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.9 Billion CAGR 26.39% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 9.77 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered AB Volvo, Workhorse, BYD Company Ltd., Tata Motors, Daimler AG, Scania, Dongfeng Motor Company, Paccar Inc., Geely Automobiles Holdings Ltd., Man SE

Regional Snapshot

North America region is the fastest growing region in the electric truck market. The factors and drivers such as growing adoption and acceptance of electric vehicles among people, stringent government regulations to curb the adverse effects of fuel and gasoline-based vehicles, and rising demand for sustainable solutions is driving the growth of the electric truck market in the North America region.

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for electric truck market in terms of region. The electric truck market in Asia-Pacific region is being driven by the factors such as growing population, rising disposable income, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and new product launches in the electric truck market.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1656

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for self-driving electric trucks

The new trend of self-driving vehicles is gaining traction in the global market. The self-driving electric trucks help drivers to drive vehicles with ease without any risk. The key market players are launching self-driving electric trucks on a large scale. The demand for self-driving electric trucks with advanced technology and features are driving the growth of the electric trucks in the market. As a result, the growing demand for self-driving electric trucks is driving the growth of the global electric truck market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High cost of electric trucks

The electric trucks cannot be afforded by each and every individual. The market players invest huge amount of money on research and development activities for the development of electric truck. This increases the cost of final products that is electric truck. In addition, the manufacturers use lithium-ion batteries in the manufacturing of electric trucks. The cost of electric trucks varies according to product specifications. The high range of electric trucks are high in cost and considered as premium product. Thus, the high cost of electric trucks is restricting the growth of the electric truck market.

Opportunities

Decline in the cost of electric vehicle batteries

The battery electric vehicle or trucks offer variety of advantages such as low cost of maintenance and good efficiency in terms of operation. The batteries costs are low as compared to gasoline and fuel. The technological advancements and innovative products are making growth possibilities for the electric truck market. In addition, the manufacturing costs of batteries are low in nature. As a result, the decline in the cost of electric vehicle batteries is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global electric truck market over the forecast period.

Challenges

High initial costs

The capital investments for the manufacturing of electric trucks are quite high. The costs of technology and parts of machinery are costly in nature. All of these costs are added during the production of the electric truck. Thus, the cost of fuel-based vehicle or traditional vehicle is low as compared to electric vehicle. As a result, high initial costs are a biggest challenge for the growth of the electric truck market.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/automotive

Recent Developments

Scania’s first two battery electric truck was launched in February 2020 for a development program with Norwegian wholesaler ASKO. These city distribution trucks are equipped with 165 kWh battery power packs and have a baseline range of up to 75 miles.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Hino Motors Ltd signed a deal in March 2020 to collaborate on the development of a heavy-duty fuel cell truck as well as to go on with measures toward its practical usage through tests and other ways.

In July 2019, Dongfeng Motor Corporation declared the launch of the Dongfeng Rich 6 Electric Vehicle, an electric pickup truck developed in collaboration with Nissan. It is driven by a single electric motor with 160 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque.





Market Segmentation

By Propulsion

Battery Electric Truck

Hybrid Electric Truck

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck

Fuel Cell Electric Truck

By Vehicle Type

Light Duty Electric Truck

Medium Duty Electric Truck

Heavy Duty Electric Truck





By Range

Upto 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles





By End User

Last Mile Delivery

Long Haul Transportation

Refuse Services

Field Services

Distribution services





By Battery Capacity

Less Than 50kwh

50-250 Kwh

Above 250 Kwh





By Payload Capacity

Upto 10,000 lbs

10,001-26,000 lbs

Above 26,001 lbs





By Level of Automation

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1656

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R