Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 110 894 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 21 April 2022 and 27 April 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 21 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 323 36.55 36.94 35.72 377 306 MTF CBOE 8 871 36.60 36.96 35.70 324 679 MTF Tuquoise 1 096 36.55 36.92 35.96 40 059 MTF Aquis 2 054 36.59 36.94 35.60 75 156 22 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 229 35.94 36.30 35.82 367 630 MTF CBOE 8 968 35.92 36.24 35.78 322 131 MTF Turquoise 1 086 35.93 36.08 35.78 39 020 MTF Aquis 2 024 35.95 36.42 35.82 72 763 25 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 267 34.82 35.26 34.52 357 497 MTF CBOE 8 895 34.83 35.22 34.50 309 813 MTF Turquoise 1 104 34.80 35.16 34.54 38 419 MTF Aquis 1 948 34.80 35.26 34.50 67 790 26 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 249 34.64 34.92 34.02 355 025 MTF CBOE 9 113 34.63 34.92 34.02 315 583 MTF Turquoise 1 173 34.67 34.86 34.38 40 668 MTF Aquis 1 971 34.67 34.92 34.38 68 335 27 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 743 34.56 34.88 33.82 336 718 MTF CBOE 8 920 34.61 34.90 33.86 308 721 MTF Turquoise 1 054 34.62 34.82 34.12 36 489 MTF Aquis 1 806 34.63 34.86 34.02 62 542 Total 110 894 35.32 36.96 33.82 3 916 343

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 000 shares during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 April 2022 4 500 35.80 35.96 35.54 161 100 25 April 2022 4 800 34.73 34.84 34.50 166 704 26 April 2022 2 100 34.17 34.50 34.00 71 757 27 April 2022 1 600 33.90 34.00 33.80 54 240 Total 13 000 - - - 453 801









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 April 2022 5 000 36.41 36.90 35.80 182 050 22 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 April 2022 3 600 34.49 34.80 34.10 124 164 Total 8 600 - - - 306 214

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.

On 27 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 510 319 own shares, or 5.81 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment