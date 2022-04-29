Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 110 894 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 21 April 2022 and 27 April 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 323
|36.55
|36.94
|35.72
|377 306
|MTF CBOE
|8 871
|36.60
|36.96
|35.70
|324 679
|MTF Tuquoise
|1 096
|36.55
|36.92
|35.96
|40 059
|MTF Aquis
|2 054
|36.59
|36.94
|35.60
|75 156
|22 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 229
|35.94
|36.30
|35.82
|367 630
|MTF CBOE
|8 968
|35.92
|36.24
|35.78
|322 131
|MTF Turquoise
|1 086
|35.93
|36.08
|35.78
|39 020
|MTF Aquis
|2 024
|35.95
|36.42
|35.82
|72 763
|25 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 267
|34.82
|35.26
|34.52
|357 497
|MTF CBOE
|8 895
|34.83
|35.22
|34.50
|309 813
|MTF Turquoise
|1 104
|34.80
|35.16
|34.54
|38 419
|MTF Aquis
|1 948
|34.80
|35.26
|34.50
|67 790
|26 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 249
|34.64
|34.92
|34.02
|355 025
|MTF CBOE
|9 113
|34.63
|34.92
|34.02
|315 583
|MTF Turquoise
|1 173
|34.67
|34.86
|34.38
|40 668
|MTF Aquis
|1 971
|34.67
|34.92
|34.38
|68 335
|27 April 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 743
|34.56
|34.88
|33.82
|336 718
|MTF CBOE
|8 920
|34.61
|34.90
|33.86
|308 721
|MTF Turquoise
|1 054
|34.62
|34.82
|34.12
|36 489
|MTF Aquis
|1 806
|34.63
|34.86
|34.02
|62 542
|Total
|110 894
|35.32
|36.96
|33.82
|3 916 343
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 000 shares during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 April 2022 to 27 April 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 April 2022
|4 500
|35.80
|35.96
|35.54
|161 100
|25 April 2022
|4 800
|34.73
|34.84
|34.50
|166 704
|26 April 2022
|2 100
|34.17
|34.50
|34.00
|71 757
|27 April 2022
|1 600
|33.90
|34.00
|33.80
|54 240
|Total
|13 000
|-
|-
|-
|453 801
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 April 2022
|5 000
|36.41
|36.90
|35.80
|182 050
|22 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|26 April 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 April 2022
|3 600
|34.49
|34.80
|34.10
|124 164
|Total
|8 600
|-
|-
|-
|306 214
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.
On 27 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 510 319 own shares, or 5.81 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
