California School District Partners with GovDeals to sell specialized Myrtha Pool

PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is currently offering a Myrtha competition size warm up pool for sale on GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment.



For more than 60 years, Myrtha Pools, a world leading commercial pool manufacturer, has been providing state of the art, customizable aquatic attractions to a world-wide consumer base. Myrtha Pools is the Olympic standard for swimming and other aquatic sports; and guarantees its customers sound structural designs.

The unused industrial size Myrtha Pool is a competition size warm up pool that was purchased new by the school district in 2018, but never put into service. The pool is currently at auction until Friday May 20th and is being sold with its original packaging and the following features:

freestanding 25yd x 65’ structure with depth from 3’6” to 5’.

competition gutters

all waterproofing elements and accessories

a Myrtha Pool warranty

“The pool does require a separately furnished or already installed foundation system, plumbing, mechanical systems, and deck, plus safety accessories to function as a complete package permittable within California or elsewhere in the US,” says a Paso Robles Joint Unified District Representative. “Since we couldn’t put this pool to use, we’re hopeful that the next owner will be able to utilize this amazing pool.” GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Serious buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to inspect the Myrtha Pool prior to placing any bids. To bid on this pool, or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account by completing the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate properties. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334)-301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com