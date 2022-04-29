TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Bring Comfort to Those in Need

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s first-ever Winter Gear Drive held during the month of January benefited local non-profits, Avenues for Youth and YMCA Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated winter gear items of youth and adult size jackets, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks and more to help bring warmth to those in need in our local communities.



Employees were able to participate by donating winter gear items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work on specific days during the four-week program. TopLine members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them sent directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 600 winter gear items and over $1,000 to assist local youth and families in need in our communities.

“We are always glad to help our non-profit partners with the needs they face from youth, individuals and families in our communities,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “During our winter gear drive we were able to collect many generous donations from our employees and members to support our communities ever-growing needs.



Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit local non-profits like Avenues for Youth and YMCA of the North. In addition to the winter clothing donations from this drive, these efforts have included drives for food, personal care items, clothing, bikes, children’s back-to-school supplies and more.

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $675 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

