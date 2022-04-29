EY Announces Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award Finalist

ATLANTA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Founder and CEO Paul Noble of global supply chain innovator Verusen, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Southeast Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Paul was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

“We may be past pandemic status in the US, but with the lockdown in China, a ban on goods from Russia, and a long road to recovery in our global economy – AI has never been a more powerful force for driving sustainable growth and prosperity in our global supply chain,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. “This is why I founded Verusen – to transform and define a new era in the industry. I am honored to receive this prestigious award from Ernst & Young, for their recognition of my unwavering dedication to tackling the challenges of one of the most recognized pain points in the world: the supply chain. At the end of the day, I want to help reduce risk, minimize waste, empower companies to meet their end-to-end material management goals, and create a new way to conduct business on our planet.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn.

