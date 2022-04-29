Kane Biotech Announces Extension of Private Placement Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announced that it has extended the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) by 30 days until May 29, 2022.

The terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those described in the press release dated March 15, 2022 and the Offering remains subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (81 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

