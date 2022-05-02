Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Friday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Provide Business Update and Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, today announced that it will host a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022.



Ocugen will issue a pre-market earnings announcement on the same day. Investors are invited to participate on the call using the following details:

Dial-In Number: (844) 873-7330 (toll free) or (602) 563-8473 (Int’l)

Conference ID: 6995784

Webcast: Available in the “Investors” section of the Ocugen website and archived for approximately 45 days following the call



About Ocugen, Inc.

