SIOS Technology Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

“For 21 years, SIOS Technology has developed failover clustering software that protects business critical applications, databases, and ERP stay operational from downtime and disasters. IT professionals invest in SIOS software because even a few minutes of downtime for these systems can have dire consequences,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “Our world-class customer service team has maintained above-average customer satisfaction ratings for more than 20 years including 2021 where they maintained a 97.6 % - customer satisfaction rating. Their commitment to the customer is unmatched and deserving of this distinction.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Judges who evaluated SIOS’ Customer Service Team gave it many accolades, including:

“A great story of a company that really understands a global customer base and how to meet and then exceed customer expectations.”

“This is fantastic…good to have a CX VP who is charged and empowered to act on insights from your Voice of the Customer program by improving processes based on root-cause investigations of what’s driving issues. That’s the heart of a customer-centric organization.”

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

