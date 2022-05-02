Samba TV To Debut Industry-First Guaranteed Incremental Reach Capability At Its NewFronts Presentation Premiere

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced its lineup for its IAB NewFronts debut. Invited to present at the media and entertainment industry’s premiere event designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers, Samba TV will highlight a new approach to the industry’s annual buying. Calling for a new approach to the Upfronts, Samba TV’s “FlexFront” mindset was born from the volatile fragmentation of today’s consumer landscape that was amplified during the chaotic early months of the pandemic that requires a more flexible approach to advertising commitments for buyers.



“Samba TV is changing the game for this year’s Upfronts,” says Samba TV CMO Meredith Brace. “We have heard loud and clear from our agency and brand partners that the single biggest challenge they face is flexibility to navigate inevitable plan changes and to actively manage the frequency issue. Our NewFronts presentation is 100% about how we are delivering a new way of thinking to provide brands and agencies with the tools and flexibility to future-proof advertising for the next generation.”

Scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 12:10 p.m. ET, Samba TV's presentation will introduce viewers to Samba TV’s industry-leading technology enabling advertisers to plan, measure, and execute all of their campaigns on every screen with the most powerful and actionable first-party data available anywhere. Samba TV’s NewFronts will feature CEO Ashwin Navin and CMO Meredith Brace as well as Carat US CEO Michael Law, Global Chief Innovation Officer of UM Worldwide Chad Stoller, and Hyundai CMO Angela Zapata.

“Our focus is on enabling our advertising partners, both agencies and brands, to get better results from their existing budget,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV. “Addressing this for advertisers is the central problem Samba TV has set out to solve for this Upfront cycle. We’re democratizing access to audience data by breaking through walled garden moats to provide a consistent and unified view of the consumer that can be moved across any channel, any platform, and any partner - from programmatic Connected TV and cross-screen digital, to addressable linear and social platforms.”

Samba TV will also feature its iCPM product, enabling advertisers to buy on a guaranteed incremental reach basis for the first time ever. iCPM guarantees audiences that are incremental to an advertiser’s linear TV budget, eliminating risk and waste from the massive duplication that exists in television advertising today.

“Our message to advertisers is pretty simple: You can buy from whomever you want this Upfront season. And, if you want to maximize the impact of your spend to reach new audiences without increasing cost, Samba TV is ready to work together with you to unlock incremental reach across every platform and every screen you are buying on in 2022,” concluded Navin.

The 2022 IAB NewFronts brings the industry together to discuss critical issues, including new approaches to measuring and valuing inventory, smart creative that leverages the power of digital, and ensuring investment in content that reflects audience and owner diversity. For an up-to-the-minute agenda, visit https://www.iab.com/events/2022-iab-newfronts/ .

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

Media Contact

For Samba TV

Katie North-Fisher

press@samba.tv