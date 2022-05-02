Tunnel to Towers Foundation Adds Three New Students to its Student-Athlete Advocate Program

STATEN ISLAND, NY, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Monday the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding three new students to the growing initiative. The program, launched in September 2021, is designed to help current student-athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the organization's mission to honor our first responders, military veterans, and their families.

The three students, Kayla Downey, a redshirt sophomore lacrosse player at Coastal Carolina University, Danielle Heintz, a sophomore lacrosse player at the University of Colorado Boulder, and Conor McGovern, a freshman soccer player at the Virginia Military Institute, join four other T2T Student-Athlete Advocates across the nation.

Chairman and CEO Frank Siller stated, “We are excited to grow the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program and bring on these amazing athletes to continue the foundation’s mission to do good. Their inspiration to honor the lives of America’s heroes and spread awareness amongst their peers makes them a perfect fit for the program, and it is our hope that they will inspire younger generations to do the same.”

On July 1, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-Athletes can now engage in NIL activities consistent with the state’s law where the school is located.

The T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program is driven to connect current student-athletes to the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by delivering critical messages to a younger demographic of Americans to ensure we “Never Forget” the sacrifices first responders and military members make for our country every day.

Kayla Downey is a redshirt sophomore lacrosse player at Coastal Carolina University. The Babylon, NY native has accumulated 46 goals and 42 assists in her two seasons with the Chanticleers. Downey was named to both the All-SoCon Freshman Team and the All-SoCon Second team in 2021. The two-time SoCon Offensive Player of the Week provided at least one point per contest in 2021 and finished second in goals (35), assists (31), and points (66). In 2020, Downey was teammates with fellow T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Kailyn Hart during her lone season with the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse program.

Kayla’s grandfather was the Deputy Chief of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) when he died on 9/11. Two of her uncles, Deputy Chief Joe Downey and Staff Chief Chuck Downey, are active members of the FDNY. The Downey family hosts an annual memorial 5K run to commemorate Kayla’s late grandfather.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as one of the newest Student-Athlete Advocates. Being a part of this organization means the world to me, and I look forward to seeing what the future has in store!” - Kayla Downey, Coastal Carolina University Lacrosse Player Redshirt Sophomore.

Danielle Heintz is a sophomore lacrosse player at the University of Colorado Boulder. The Brewster, NY native was a 2020 graduate at Brewster High School, where she earned four letters on the lacrosse team and three as a member of the field hockey team. Heintz was a mainstay between the pipes for Brewster High, accumulating 572 career saves. The goalkeeper earned All-America honors following her 2019 season and won her school’s first-ever Sectional Championship. Heintz is a Mechanical engineering major.

Danielle’s father is currently a firefighter for the New Rochelle Fire Department.

“I am incredibly excited to be a part of an amazing foundation, and I can’t wait to work alongside a great group of student-athletes to give back to America’s heroes. I believe it’s important to make sure nobody forgets what our first responders and service members sacrifice for our community and nation.”- Danielle Heintz, University of Colorado Boulder Lacrosse Player, Sophomore.

Conor McGovern is a freshman soccer player at the Virginia Military Institute. The Kings Park, NY native featured in 12 games off the bench during his first season with the Keydets as a defender. McGovern was a star defender at Kings Park High and his club team, SUSA Albertson. The freshman was a 2017 Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Conference selection, and a two-time Newsday Long Island Top 100 Players selection.

Conor intends to serve with the United States Army following his collegiate career as a U.S. Medical Corps branch member. McGovern is currently majoring in biology.

“I am extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to work with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as a student-athlete advocate. I think it is important that we honor the men and women that have made the ultimate sacrifice while also honoring those who serve this nation every day.” - Conor McGovern, Virginia Military Institute Soccer Player, Freshman.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

