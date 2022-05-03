Armada Hoffler Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income of $0.11 Per Diluted Share



Normalized FFO of $0.28 Per Diluted Share

Raised 2022 Full-Year Normalized FFO Guidance Range to $1.15 to $1.19 Per Diluted Share

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided an update on current events.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights:

Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders of $9.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("FFO") of $27.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders ("Normalized FFO") of $24.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $20.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Raised 2022 full-year Normalized FFO guidance to $1.15 to $1.19 per diluted share from the Company's previous guidance range of $1.11 to $1.15 per diluted share.

Stabilized operating property portfolio occupancy increased to 97.1% as of March 31, 2022. Office occupancy was 97.3%, retail occupancy was 96.7%, and multifamily occupancy was 97.3%.

Same Store net operating income ("NOI") increased 7.3% on a GAAP basis and 9.4% on a cash basis compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Multifamily same store NOI increased 15.3% on a GAAP basis and 15.2% on a cash basis. Commercial same store NOI increased 4.3% on a GAAP basis and 7.3% on a cash basis.



Positive releasing spreads during the first quarter of 11.8% on a GAAP basis and 3.5% on a cash basis for retail and 11.3% on a GAAP basis and 2.6% on a cash basis for office.

Completed the acquisition of the Class A+ mixed-use Exelon Building in Baltimore's Harbor Point . The building features 444,000 square feet of Class A office space, 103 multifamily units, 38,500 square feet of retail space, and 750 parking spaces, which will complement the Company's existing Harbor Point portfolio and development. In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company raised $58 million at $14.45 per share, net of all fees and discounts.

Amended the Company’s Bylaws to relax the requirements necessary for stockholders to submit binding proposals.

Appointed Matthew Barnes-Smith as Chief Financial Officer in accordance with the Company’s strategic succession plan. Former CFO, Michael O'Hara was a key contributor to the Company for over 25 years and will continue with the Company through the end of the year to primarily oversee the Company’s major investments at Harbor Point.

In April, completed the disposition of two student housing assets in Charleston for $81 million.

In April, issued its 2021 Sustainability Report that highlights the Company's ongoing commitment to environmental, workplace health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters over the course of the past year. The 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed through the Sustainability page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com/Sustainability.

"Nearly every leasing metric across our portfolio continues to trend upward despite having already been at very robust levels," said Louis Haddad, President & CEO. "With our significant increases in same store NOI, releasing spreads, and apartment trade outs paired with occupancy at over 97%, the trajectory of our portfolio NOI is unmistakable. We are pleased to raise our guidance by nearly 4%."

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the first quarter increased to $9.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The period-over-period change was primarily due to an increase in property operating income due to acquisitions, developments and improved same-store performance, a decrease in impairment charges, and changes in the fair value of interest rate derivatives. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in gains on real estate dispositions, a decrease in general contracting gross profit, a decrease in interest income on our mezzanine loan portfolio, and an increase in interest expense.

FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the first quarter increased to $27.6 million compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders for the first quarter increased to $24.5 million compared to $20.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The period-over-period changes in FFO and Normalized FFO were due to higher property operating income resulting primarily from leasing activity and property acquisitions. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in general contracting gross profit, a decrease in interest income on our mezzanine loan portfolio, and an increase in interest expense.

Operating Performance

At the end of the first quarter, the Company’s office, retail and multifamily stabilized operating property portfolios were 97.3%, 96.7% and 97.3% (conventional multifamily was 96.9% and student housing was 98.9%) occupied, respectively.

Total construction contract backlog was $419.4 million at the end of the first quarter.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $1.2 billion of total debt outstanding, including $65.0 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Total debt outstanding excludes GAAP adjustments. Approximately 44% of the Company’s debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of March 31, 2022. After giving effect to LIBOR interest rate caps with strike prices at or below 300 basis points as of March 31, 2022, 100% of the Company’s debt was either fixed or hedged.

Certain loans require the Company to comply with various financial and other covenants, including the maintenance of minimum debt coverage ratios. The Company is currently not compliant with a lease-up requirement stipulated by the syndicated loan secured by Wills Wharf. The covenant requires the property to be 75% leased, and the property is currently 70% leased. As a result, the loan administrator ordered an appraisal for the property, and in April 2022 the Company agreed to pledge $4.3 million of cash as additional collateral for the loan. The Company is currently in compliance with all covenants on its other outstanding indebtedness.

Outlook

The Company raised its 2022 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range to $1.15 to $1.19 per diluted share. The following table updates the Company's assumptions underpinning this forecast. The Company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2022 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Full-year 2022 Guidance [1] Expected Ranges Total NOI $144.1M $145.1M Construction Segment Gross Profit $7.3M $8.3M G&A Expenses $15.8M $16.3M Interest Income $14.7M $15.1M Interest Expense[2] $34.3M $35.0M Normalized FFO per diluted share [3] $1.15 $1.19

[1] Includes the following assumptions:

Disposition of two student housing assets in Charleston for $81 million, which closed in April

Interest expense, net of interest rate caps, based on the Forward Yield Curve ending 2022 at 3.1%

Additional capital deployed in Harbor Point Parcel 4 to total $74 million

Self-funding development pipeline through sale of non-core assets

No capital markets activity for the remainder of the year

Acquisition of $25 to $35 million of grocery-anchored retail assets

[2] Includes interest expense on finance leases

[3] Normalized FFO excludes certain items, including debt extinguishment losses, acquisition, development and other pursuit costs, mark-to-market adjustments for interest rate derivatives, provision for non-cash unrealized credit losses, amortization of right-of-use assets attributable to finance leases, severance related costs, and other non-comparable items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The Company does not provide a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share to net income per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of various items that would impact net income per diluted share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information and believes that providing a reconciliation for its guidance range of Normalized FFO per diluted share would imply a degree of precision for its forward-looking net income per diluted share that could be misleading to investors.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding operating results, properties and leasing statistics can be found in the Company’s supplemental financial package available at www.ArmadaHoffler.com.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Real estate investments: Income producing property $ 1,901,331 $ 1,658,609 Held for development 6,294 6,294 Construction in progress 66,216 72,535 1,973,841 1,737,438 Accumulated depreciation (299,452 ) (285,814 ) Net real estate investments 1,674,389 1,451,624 Real estate investments held for sale 80,754 80,751 Cash and cash equivalents 32,910 35,247 Restricted cash 6,576 5,196 Accounts receivable, net 30,162 29,576 Notes receivable, net 133,557 126,429 Construction receivables, including retentions, net 19,780 17,865 Construction contract costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 121 243 Equity method investment 20,777 12,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,440 23,493 Finance lease right-of-use assets 46,711 46,989 Acquired lease intangible assets 111,530 62,038 Other assets 71,248 45,927 Total Assets $ 2,251,955 $ 1,938,063 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Indebtedness, net $ 1,137,467 $ 917,556 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 41,364 41,364 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,838 29,589 Construction payables, including retentions 33,177 31,166 Billings in excess of construction contract costs and estimated earnings 15,054 4,881 Operating lease liabilities 31,657 31,648 Finance lease liabilities 46,242 46,160 Other liabilities 54,952 55,876 Total Liabilities 1,383,751 1,158,240 Total Equity 868,204 779,823 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,251,955 $ 1,938,063





ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Revenues Rental revenues $ 54,635 $ 45,741 General contracting and real estate services revenues 24,650 35,563 Total revenues 79,285 81,304 Expenses Rental expenses 12,669 10,832 Real estate taxes 5,404 5,306 General contracting and real estate services expenses 23,821 34,275 Depreciation and amortization 18,557 18,066 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 278 189 General and administrative expenses 4,708 4,021 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs 11 71 Impairment charges 47 3,039 Total expenses 65,495 75,799 Gain on real estate dispositions, net — 3,717 Operating income 13,790 9,222 Interest income 3,568 4,116 Interest expense (9,031 ) (7,975 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (158 ) — Change in fair value of derivatives and other 4,182 393 Unrealized credit loss (provision) release (605 ) 55 Other income (expense), net 229 179 Income before taxes 11,975 5,990 Income tax benefit 301 19 Net income 12,276 6,009 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in investment entities (100 ) — Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 9,289 $ 3,122

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO & NORMALIZED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 9,289 $ 3,122 Depreciation and amortization (1) 18,285 18,066 Gain on operating real estate dispositions, net (2) — (3,464 ) Impairment of real estate assets — 3,039 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 27,574 $ 20,763 Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs 11 71 Impairment of intangible assets and liabilities 47 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 158 — Unrealized credit loss provision (release) 605 (55 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 278 189 Change in fair value of derivatives and other (4,182 ) (393 ) Amortization of interest rate cap premiums 42 58 Normalized FFO available to common stockholders and OP Unitholders $ 24,533 $ 20,633 Net income attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.11 $ 0.04 FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.31 $ 0.26 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders and OP Unitholders per diluted share and unit $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares and units - diluted 87,749 80,276

________________________________________

(1) The adjustment for depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $0.3 million of depreciation attributable to the Company's joint venture partners. (2) The adjustment for gain on operating real estate dispositions for the three months ended March 31, 2021 excludes the gain on sale of easement rights on a non-operating parcel.

ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO SAME STORE NOI, CASH BASIS

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Office Same Store (1) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis $ 6,612 $ 6,449 GAAP Adjustments (2) 1 277 Same Store NOI 6,613 6,726 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 4,766 676 Segment NOI 11,379 7,402 Retail Same Store (4) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 13,221 12,042 GAAP Adjustments (2) 530 750 Same Store NOI 13,751 12,792 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 1,940 600 Segment NOI 15,691 13,392 Multifamily Same Store (5) Same Store NOI, Cash Basis 8,070 7,004 GAAP Adjustments (2) 217 182 Same Store NOI 8,287 7,186 Non-Same Store NOI (3) 1,205 1,623 Segment NOI 9,492 8,809 Total Property NOI 36,562 29,603 General contracting & real estate services gross profit 829 1,288 Depreciation and amortization (18,557 ) (18,066 ) General and administrative expenses (4,708 ) (4,021 ) Acquisition, development and other pursuit costs (11 ) (71 ) Impairment charges (47 ) (3,039 ) Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions, net — 3,717 Interest income 3,568 4,116 Loss on extinguishment of debt (158 ) — Interest expense (9,031 ) (7,975 ) Unrealized credit loss (provision) release (605 ) 55 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases (278 ) (189 ) Change in fair value of derivatives and other 4,182 393 Other income (expense), net 229 179 Income tax benefit 301 19 Net income 12,276 6,009 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in investment entities (100 ) — Preferred stock dividends (2,887 ) (2,887 ) Net income attributable to AHH and OP unitholders $ 9,289 $ 3,122

________________________________________

(1) Office same-store portfolio excludes Exelon and Wills Wharf.



(2) GAAP Adjustments include adjustments for straight-line rent, termination fees, deferred rent, recoveries of deferred rent, and amortization of lease incentives. (3) Includes expenses associated with the Company's in-house asset management division. (4) Retail same-store portfolio excludes Delray Beach Plaza, Greenbrier Square, Overlook Village, and Premier Retail. (5) Multifamily same-store portfolio excludes Gainesville Apartments, Exelon Apartments, Summit Place, and Hoffler Place.

