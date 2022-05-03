Human Interest Appoints Catherine Wong, Domo COO and EVP of Engineering, to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest , a fast-growing 401(k) provider, today announced it has appointed Domo Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering Catherine Wong to its board.



Wong joins Human Interest as the company’s growth accelerates. Human Interest has seen strong demand for retirement benefits, and is adding more than 10x as many plans per month in 2022 as it did in 2020. To keep up with demand, Human Interest plans to hire an additional 300 employees in 2022, which would bring the company’s total number of employees to over 800 at year-end. Human Interest plans to concentrate hiring in the areas of product development and engineering.

“Our goal is to get every American saving for retirement, which means making 401(k) plans available to businesses of all sizes. To do this, we are planning to radically scale our platform, adding new payroll integrations, and building additional functionality to support the retirement goals of tens of millions of Americans,” said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest. “Catherine is an accomplished leader who knows what it takes to build and scale exceptional products and teams at a high velocity. Her addition to the board will help us continue to remove the traditional barriers to retirement.”

During Wong’s career, she held positions at Adobe and Omniture, where she rose through the ranks holding key roles in product management and integration as well as technical architecture and engineering management. Wong also serves as a director on the board of Amplitude, as well as the Women Tech Council, a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector.

“Human Interest is transforming the retirement industry and working to eliminate the retirement wealth gap,” said Wong. “As the newest board member, I’m looking forward to tapping into my experience developing highly scalable platforms to accelerate growth with technology that protects the hard-earned savings of millions of Americans.”

Human Interest was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers , by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, by CB Insights as one of the 2021 Fintech 250 , and as a 2022 Top Company by Y Combinator .



