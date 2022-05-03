Beam Global Hits Record First Quarter Deliveries and the Second Biggest Quarter in Company History

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced the highest number of system deliveries in the first quarter of any year in the company’s history. Q1 was also the second biggest quarter for deliveries in Beam’s history following the record fourth quarter 2021.

“Q1 has historically been a slower quarter for us but not this year. The momentum we built in 2021 continues with a first quarter record start in deliveries for Beam Global,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “The 2021 historic highs in new orders set the pace for record revenue and deliveries in 2021 but also, importantly, enabled us to continue that pace and deliver record results in the first quarter of 2022 as our investments in sales, operations and manufacturing deliver returns. With pipeline also at a new high, we see no sign of this abating, boding well for continued momentum and growth for the year.”

Net Zero Emission Initiatives continue to expand at the federal, state and local levels and with private enterprise. President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 and subsequent Executive Order 14057 with its accompanying Federal Sustainability Plan which calls for 100% Zero-Emission Vehicle Acquisitions by 2035, including 100% light-duty acquisitions by 2027. California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a $286.4 billion budget proposal, dubbed the “California Blueprint,” in January. The plan suggests spending $22.5 billion to address the burgeoning climate crisis in the state, allocating $6.1 billion to electric vehicle related initiatives. California also became the first state to commit to effectively banning sales of new, internal combustion engine or gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Beam is experiencing increased order activity from Federal, State and local governments as well as enterprise customers.

For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC™ ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d424bcf5-cbcf-48fa-b1ff-f4e423bb7fcd