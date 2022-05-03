Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment from TPG Growth in Morrow Sodali

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. , a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced that TPG Growth has acquired a majority stake in its portfolio company, Morrow Sodali, the leading global shareholder engagement and governance advisory firm. TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity platform of global asset management firm TPG.



As part of the transaction, Granite Creek continues to hold a minority ownership position in Morrow Sodali, and Granite Creek’s Co-Founder and Partner, Mark Radzik, was named to the Board of Directors. Since 2018, Granite Creek has worked closely with Morrow Sodali’s leadership team to expand its operational, strategic, and capital resources. Over that time, Morrow Sodali substantially increased revenue, profitability and market share.

“TPG Growth is an ideal partner for Morrow Sodali and we expect their support to accelerate the scaling of the company. Prior to facilitating the introduction of TPG to Morrow Sodali, we knew that there would be immediate chemistry and opportunities for collaboration. We look forward to working with our new partners towards the continued ascension of Morrow Sodali as the most trusted, global leader in shareholder engagement and ESG advisory,” said Radzik.

Alvise Recchi, Chief Executive Officer of Morrow Sodali said, “We have grown and thrived as a Granite Creek portfolio company, nearly tripling our client base since 2018. With this new investment from TPG, we will be able to further expand our leadership position globally, both organically and through meaningful investments in strategic M&A.”

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s 2021 Private Equity 50 list. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm focused on shareholder engagement. The Company provides clients with comprehensive services relating to corporate governance, diversity equity & inclusion, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, shareholder activism and contested situations.

Headquartered in New York and with offices in London, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, Rome, Sao Paolo, Seoul, Stamford, Toyko and Toronto, Morrow Sodali serves more than 850 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. Clients include publicly-listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations. For more information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $14.7 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The platform is backed by the resources of TPG, which has approximately $114 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.tpg.com or on Twitter @TPG.



