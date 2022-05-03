New York, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Brain/Behavior Alterations Underlying Self-Injury and Suicide Among Children and Adolescents” on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Daniel P. Dickstein, M.D., FAAP, Director of Research, Simches Center of Excellence in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Chair of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Director of The PediMIND Program at McLean Hospital, and Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Dickstein was a recipient of a BBRF 2015 Independent Investigator Grant and the 2010 Klerman Prize for Exceptional Clinical Research. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents, and young adults from age 10-34. Non-suicidal self-injury—defined as deliberate destruction of one’s body—is a separate behavior, done without intent to die—but it can be a risk factor for a suicide attempt. In this talk, we discuss the brain and behavior mechanisms underlying youth suicide and non-suicidal self-injury—both current knowledge and implications for the future. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

