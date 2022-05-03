The Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity now accepting applications

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their shared commitment to move the needle on healthcare disparities, The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente are now accepting applications for the second annual Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity.

Bernard J. Tyson, the late CEO and chair of Kaiser Permanente, worked tirelessly to address the healthcare disparities that plague the U.S. healthcare system. Each year, this award recognizes a healthcare organization for an intervention that led to a measurable and sustained reduction in at least one healthcare disparity.

“It is our hope that by recognizing organizations that have successfully sustained improvements in healthcare equity, other organizations will be inspired to take action,” said Ana Pujols McKee, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer, and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, The Joint Commission. “The Tyson Award offers an opportunity to show that one of healthcare’s most persistent, yet important, problems can be remedied.”

Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente, said Kaiser Permanente looks forward to recognizing healthcare organizations that are similarly committed to tackling these tough issues. “In Bernard Tyson’s honor, we are pleased to recognize organizations that make a meaningful and measurable impact on reducing the health inequities that have plagued historically underserved and underrepresented populations for far too long.”

Last year, UMass Memorial Health was the inaugural winner of this award in recognition of its work to improve the health and well-being of young patients within the most vulnerable communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when too many children have fallen behind on routine vaccinations and preventive care.

All types of healthcare organizations that directly deliver healthcare and have addressed disparities for any vulnerable population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status, may apply. In their application, organizations must provide data demonstrating how they have improved a disparity.

This year's application period extends now through June 30 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. There is no cost to apply.

Please visit the Tyson Award webpage for more information and to submit an application. Interested applicants may contact TysonAward@jointcommission.org with questions.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of healthcare. We are recognized as one of America’s leading healthcare providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

