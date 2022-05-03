Nufactor Receives URAC's Leaders in Performance Measurement 2021 Pioneer Award

TEMECULA, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2021 Pioneer in the URAC Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) recognition program.

URAC is the country's foremost independent health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards to deliver a higher quality of care for all. Nufactor has earned URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation for its commitment to excellence in overall patient care.

"Nufactor is proud to be recognized by our accrediting body URAC with its Pioneer award. We understand the importance of submitting exploratory measures to improve the quality of patient care," says Joe DiStefano, RPh IgCP® CSP, vice president, clinical programs. "Our voluntary participation is another example of Nufactor striving for superior patient care and following our parent company's motto of Helping Healthcare Care®."

URAC's Pioneer award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions to improving performance measurement within accreditation programs. These organizations engage in activities beyond the mandatory reporting requirements, such as submitting exploratory measures that provide insight into cutting-edge measurement concepts.

"Through the introduction of our Leaders in Performance Measurement program, URAC is recognizing the commitment of URAC-accredited organizations who are promoting trust in the quality of care delivered through performance measurement activities," says Shawn Griffin, MD, president, and CEO.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation. Please visit www.Nufactor.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for more information.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and " rel="noopener">MinibarRx, LLC dba RightNow Inventory Product Management Solutions. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit www.FFFenterprises.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for more information.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.