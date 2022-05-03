Camfil is part of the Healthy Indoors Alliance Initiative.

Riverdale, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil is part of the initiative, Healthy Indoors Alliance to improve the healthfulness, productivity and comfort of the people in commercial, public and residential buildings. The four companies that have teamed up for this are Camfil, Condair, Fagerhult and Swegon.



The partners of the alliance all share the ambition to raise awareness around the vital importance of a healthy and sustainable indoor environment. Today, we spend 90 percent of our time indoors, at work, play and home. For this reason, it’s high time we take a serious look at our indoor environments, in order to understand their effects on our wellbeing and productivity and to make beneficiary changes where necessary.

The initiative currently features contributors from businesses within ventilation, indoor climate control, lighting, humidification, and filtration. We address the public, developers, trades, professionals, industry, science, and government institutions with the aim to educate, inform and raise awareness.

ABOUT CAMFIL

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less, and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35 countries, and 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

