Wrap Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Summary

Appointed TJ Kennedy as Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Mullins as President

Net Revenues of $1.6 million, compared with $1.5 million for prior year Q1

Gross Margin of 42% compared with 39% for prior year Q1

Trained agencies increased to 1,040, growth of 68% from March 31, 2021

Certified officer instructors remain over 3,200, up 63% from March 31, 2021



Commentary

TJ Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap, commented:

“Wrap is building momentum at the start of 2022, with our revenues continuing to grow despite significant supply chain headwinds. We leveraged almost $0.4 million in incentives during Q1 to encourage upgrades to the new BolaWrap 150, and brand awareness is continuing to grow across domestic and international markets. We now have over 750 agencies with BolaWrap devices and have delivered product to 53 countries. The appointments of myself as Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Mullins as President last month represent a critical milestone for Wrap as we move into the next phase of the Company’s life cycle and growth. The two of us have a shared passion for public safety and technology that saves lives and are focused on accelerating sales of the BolaWrap 150 in the near-term and diversifying Wrap’s suite of solutions and services for global law enforcement over the long-term.”

“Over the next 90 days, we will be building a strategic roadmap for Wrap and are assessing all facets of the business to determine what is working well and where we can improve. We will be looking closely at our go-to market strategy for the BolaWrap 150 and Wrap Reality, in addition to potential synergistic technologies and channel partnerships. Our plan is to develop and release a strategic roadmap that will support enhanced sales, increased innovation and diversification, and long-term value creation.”

Three Months Ended Unaudited March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Total net revenues $ $1,599 $ 1,542 Net sales growth (1) 3.7 % 123 % Gross margin rate 42 % 39 % Net loss $ ($5,432 ) $ ($5,429 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share $ ($0.13 )

$ ($0.14 )

(1) As compared to the prior-year period.



FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales

Generated net revenues of $1.6 million for 1Q22, 4% growth compared to 1Q21.

Incurred discounts of approximately $0.4 million during 1Q22 as a result of promotional programs intended to encourage customers to upgrade to the BolaWrap 150. Gross revenues prior to promotion discounts and incentives were $1.99 million.

International sales were 26% of total sales for 1Q22. This compares to 61% for 1Q21.

Backlog at the end of the 1Q22 was $0.5 million.

We expect the pandemic to continue to impact sales efforts on a diminishing basis both in the U.S. and internationally.



Gross Profit

Generated approximately $0.7 million of gross profit in 1Q22, 10% growth compared to 1Q21.

We anticipate our gross margin to fluctuate as we ramp our revenue base and transition to the higher margin BolaWrap 150.

We expect our recently released upgraded model of our flagship product will contribute to gross margin expansion over time.



Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expense

SG&A expense decreased approximately $0.4 million in 1Q22 compared to 1Q21.

Share-based compensation increased $0.3 million as a result of termination and severance accelerations in 1Q22.

We expect expenditures for SG&A expenses for the balance of 2022 to remain below the prior year due to active cost containment efforts.



Research and Development (R&D) Expense

R&D expense increased approximately $0.4 million in 1Q22 to $1.5 million, as compared to 1Q21, due primarily to the development of the new BolaWrap 150, development of Wrap Reality, and other R&D initiatives.

We continue to invest in R&D as we expand important research initiatives in response to identified market opportunities, including further development of Wrap Reality.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $30 million compared to $35 million at year-end 2021.

Working capital at the end of 1Q22 was $34 million.

We expect our primary source of future liquidity will be from the sale of products, exercise of stock options and warrants and if required from future equity or debt financings.



Outlook

We expect our ability to make product demonstrations and conduct training, especially in international markets, to ramp up throughout 2022 as pandemic-related restrictions continue to ease. We expect to see increased sales momentum throughout 2022 as we raise awareness of all of the BolaWrap 150 enhancements. We expect discount and promotional costs to decline after Q2 as we phase out promotional upgrade offers and increase brand awareness. Near-term growth is difficult to project; however, we continue to anticipate that our growth will continue this year.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 pm ET today to review its results. This call and all supplemental information can be accessed on Wrap’s investor relations website: https://wrap.com/investors/

The dial in information for the investor conference call:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-877-276-7742

1-877-276-7742 PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-6582

1-412-317-6582 WEBCAST LINK: Link to Wrap webcast



A recording of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

Wrap’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Included in this press release are non-GAAP operational metrics regarding agencies and training, amounts of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and gross revenues before promotion discounts and incentives, which the Company believes provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $5,014 $4,937 Short-term investments 24,956 29,983 Accounts receivable, net 4,239 3,859 Inventories, net 1,870 1,566 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 735 868 Total current assets 36,814 41,213 Property and equipment, net 944 976 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 362 51 Intangible assets, net 1,981 1,982 Other assets, net 11 9 Total assets $40,112 $44,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $2,546 $2,603 Customer deposits - 43 Deferred revenue 121 155 Operating lease liability - short term 96 56 Total current liabilities 2,763 2,857 Long-term liabilities 436 110 Total liabilities 3,199 2,967 Stockholders' equity 36,913 41,264 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $40,112 $44,231 Wrap Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited - dollars In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales $1,462 $1,427 Other revenue 137 115 Total revenues 1,599 1,542 Cost of revenues 932 937 Gross profit 667 605 Operating expenses (i): Selling, general and administrative 4,606 4,978 Research and development 1,495 1,065 Total operating expenses 6,101 6,043 Loss from operations (5,434 ) (5,438 ) Other income 2 9 Net loss ($5,432 ) ($5,429 ) Net loss per basic common share ($0.13 ) ($0.14 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per basic common share 40,907,266 37,618,629 Comprehensive loss: Net loss ($5,432 ) ($5,429 ) Net unrealized gain on short-term investments (23 ) 2 Comprehensive loss ($5,455 ) ($5,427 ) (i) includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative $894 $602 Research and development 135 257 Total share-based compensation expense $1,029 $859



