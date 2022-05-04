Zero Hash Achieves Enterprise-Grade Security Certifications with Type 1 SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Compliance

CHICAGO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zero Hash, a leading provider of B2B digital assets infrastructure, announced it had successfully completed a Type 1 System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination and International Organization of Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification. The SOC and ISO certifications are the two most globally recognized and trusted security standards. The security and compliance examination was performed by Schellman & Company.



Zero Hash is an API digital assets infrastructure company that provides a turnkey solution for platforms to offer the ability to buy, sell, receive, send, earn, and reward digital assets. Zero Hash’s partners leverage Zero Hash's technology, regulatory compliance, and operations to embed digital asset products into their existing product suite. Achieving these key industry certifications solidifies Zero Hash's position as the trusted partner for some of the largest financial institutions and publicly-traded organizations globally.



“Zero Hash strives for the industry’s leading compliance program. The successful completion of our Type 1 SOC 2 examination and ISO 27001 certification further exemplifies our dedication to providing compliant and secure services to all Zero Hash platforms end-users,” said Stephen Gardner, Chief Legal Officer at Zero Hash.

Type 1 SOC 2 reports are designed to assure service organizations' existing and potential clients, management, and user entities about the suitability and effectiveness of the service organization's controls relevant to processing customer data. For compliance, companies are assessed on several criteria pertinent to security: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, Privacy and HIPAA Security Rule Requirements.

ISO 27001 is widely known for providing requirements for an information security management system (ISMS). Using them enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash's turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer digital asset products.

Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, and non-financial consumer brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi. Clients include MoneyLion, Step, Transak, Deserve, TradeStation, MoonPay, tastyworks, and DraftKings. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

About Schellman

Schellman is a leading national provider of attestation and compliance services—they are the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a globally licensed be PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman's professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman's approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit www.schellman.com .

