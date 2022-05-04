Brilliant Earth Continues 2022 Showroom Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced its 17th showroom opening and entry into Ohio. Located in Columbus, Ohio, this latest showroom opening demonstrates the Company’s commitment to delivering an omnichannel experience to consumers nationwide. With continued growth in brick & mortar that is complemented by the Company’s innovative digital channels, customers can shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want.



Opening its doors at Easton Town Center at 4018 Easton Station, Brilliant Earth was drawn to this premium retail space for its vision of creating a mixed-use, design-driven, main street feel of the shopping center's South District. The showroom offers a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry experts, and integrates seamlessly with the brand’s digital channels, including product visualization, create-your-own ring functionality and innovative tools like the one-of-a-kind ring-stacker.

“We are excited to open our first showroom in Ohio and bring our best-in-class shopping experience to the Columbus neighborhood, as we continue to execute on our showroom strategy and grow our omnichannel presence,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “We look forward to engaging with consumers in the area to showcase our unique designs and share our joyful in-store shopping experience.”

To celebrate Brilliant Earth’s arrival in the Columbus community, a donation has been made via the Brilliant Earth Foundation to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective . Mid-Ohio Food Collective was selected by Brilliant Earth’s employees in Columbus for its work to end hunger while co-creating communities allowing residents to thrive, live healthier, receive aid and close the 144 million-meal gap in the Central and Eastern regions of Ohio. The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports local causes in its showroom communities, acting as an extension to nationwide and global efforts that support the larger company mission.

The Columbus, Easton Town Center showroom joins Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Bethesda, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 17 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.