IBN’s BioMedWire to Serve as Media Sponsor for the Upcoming 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit

BOSTON, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands including BioMedWire (“BMW”), is pleased to announce that it will be collaborating with Hanson Wade as an official media sponsor for the upcoming 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit, which is set to be held in Boston, MA, June 7-9th, 2022.



In the rapidly growing field of gene therapy, companies and institutions believe that creating patient-centric gene therapy programs is eminent to successful development. The 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit unites patient advocacy groups, engagement leaders and the patients themselves to provide insight and honest discussions.

During the three-day event, presentations will be held on a variety of topics, including how to manage expectations of gene therapy across stakeholders, incorporating the latest regulatory guidelines on patient input, designing and implementing meaningful clinical trials, tackling education and misconceptions in gene therapy and engaging in early development with patient groups. Presenters will include the likes of Spark Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, FDA, Global Genes and CRISPR Therapeutics.

Separately, and in addition to the coverage provided by Hanson Wade and BioMedWire, IBN is set to provide social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ brands, IBN reaches more than 2 million likes and followers across various social networking platforms.

“Our team is excited to be working with Hanson Wade as we raise the visibility of the 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications. “Hanson Wade has gained a well-deserved reputation as an informational leader in the space. We look forward to featuring the innovations taking place in gene therapy programs where the patient’s experience and voice are vital to the industry’s advancements.”

For additional details about the 2nd Annual Gene Therapy Patient Engagement Summit, visit https://genetherapy-patient-engagement.com

