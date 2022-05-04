EY’s Chief Learning Officer Talks About Personal Purpose Within Company Vision

Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society and building trust in the capital markets. Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke interviewed EY Chief Learning Officer Tal Goldhamer in the 203rd episode of the Excellence at Work: Executive Series podcast. Over his 27-year career at EY, Goldhamer continually finds ways to create learning moments and opportunities to excite and motivate those around him.

Goldhamer discusses EY’s Pathway to Purpose program, which helps people discover their purpose and personal vision and helps them understand how they can put it to use. “This is not learning in the traditional sense; we’re not teaching people knowledge,” he said. “This program is about self-reflection and helping people discover something inside them that they don’t have the words for.”

Goldhamer noted that Pathway to Purpose is not a learning program; it is a self-discovery program that EY’s L&D team happens to be incredibly passionate about. It’s an ecosystem, meaning it’s a program of self-discovery, first and foremost.

As EY’s Chief Learning Officer, Goldhamer said his purpose is to make things better for others so that they can thrive and, in turn, make things better for others. “It’s a ripple effect; I try to make things better for them, then they can make things better for many other people,” Goldhamer said. “As I looked back over my career to determine my purpose, I asked myself, what are the experiences that I’ve had that have given me great fulfillment? It was always about helping make things better for people so that they can, in turn, make things better for others.”

Don’t miss out on this special episode with Goldhamer.

Other topics in the podcast, which is available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, include how the Pathway to Purpose program works and what it looks like for someone going through. Other topics include “chasing purpose”; connecting purpose to work; why Millennials have difficulty articulating their propose early in their careers; and what kind of results and impact EY achieved with its Pathway to Purpose program.

