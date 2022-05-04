Prestigious Yamaha GNCC University Opens for 2022 Registration

MARIETTA, Ga., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces registration is now open for the 2022 Yamaha Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) University. All up-and-coming off-road racers and riders are invited to hone their skills with hands-on help and tutelage from some of the greatest ATV and off-road motorcycle racers of all time – both past and present. New for this year, Yamaha is providing bLU cRU scholarships to all attending students to cover the GNCC University’s cost of tuition.



At the Yamaha GNCC University, students undergo an exclusive master class of off-road racing fundamentals led by elite racers, GNCC veterans, and their top racing mechanics, highlighting best sportsmanship practices, training, proper nutrition, race preparation, and more, along with hands-on technical riding instruction.

“The Yamaha GNCC University is a fun and unique opportunity for both next-generation and current off-road racers to sharpen their riding and racing skills, while creating memories alongside reigning and previous champions,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “This year, we’re thrilled to offer free tuition to all students, courtesy of Yamaha’s bLU cRU support program, and look forward to welcoming racers to this one-of-a-kind experience put on with the aid of legends of the sport, our partners at GNCC, and the Snowshoe Resort to refine rider talents on and off the track.”

ATV classes will be led by:

Walker Fowler, seven-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion and current undefeated series leader.

Johnny Gallagher, XC1 Pro ATV racer celebrating 27 years of racing at a pro-level.

Traci Pickens, 12-time WXC ATV champion.

Danny Fowler, Walker Fowler Racing team manager and owner.

Mark Notman, retired Pro ATV racer and elite Walker Fowler Racing mechanic.

Josh Merritt, XC1 Pro ATV racer.

Jeff Pickens, Vet A (30+) champion.



Motorcycle classes will be led by:

Randy Hawkins, seven-time AMA National Enduro champion and AmPro Yamaha Racing team manager and owner.

Stew Baylor, current AMA National Enduro champion and XC1 Open Pro motorcycle racer.

Jason Raines, six-time AMA National champion and Raines Riding University instructor and owner.

Layne Michael, XC1 Open Pro motorcycle racer.

Mike Witkowski, XC2 250 Pro motorcycle racer.

Rachel Archer, WXC motorcycle racer.

Prestin Raines, WXC motorcycle racer and Raines Riding University Team instructor.



Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia will host the Yamaha GNCC University June 22-24, followed by a weekend full of GNCC racing. This year, Yamaha stepped up to cover the cost of tuition for all GNCC University students via bLU cRU scholarships, therefore students and their accompanying guests will only need to take care of their room and board. To aid in these costs, Yamaha is offering a discounted option to purchase six meals (two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners) for only $50 per person, as well as by providing discounted lodging at Snowshoe Mountain by means of a promo code on the student’s Yamaha GNCC University confirmation email. Interested riders can find more information and register online at https://promotions.yamahamotorsports.com/off-road/pages/2022-gncc-university. Reservations for the Yamaha GNCC University and Snowshoe Mountain lodging are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are only 80 Yamaha GNCC University spots total, with 40 per ATV or motorcycle discipline. Students must be at least eight years of age and provide their own equipment and vehicle.

For more information on Yamaha’s bLU cRU support program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV, Side-by-Side, and motorcycle racing contingency, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. To view Yamaha’s entire Podium-Proven lineup, visit YamahaMotorsports.com and connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaMotorUSA and @YamahaOutdoors, as well as by searching the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #REALizeYourPodium #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #bLUcRU #YFZ450R #YZ125X #YZ250X #YZ250FX #YZ450FX

