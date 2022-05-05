Command Alkon’s Libra Drum Controls is Among the Elite

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asphalt Contractor, the only magazine dedicated to asphalt producers and contractors, recognizes Command Alkon’s Libra Drum Controls as one of the top 30 products of 2022.



Winners of the 2022 Top 30 Editor’s Choice Awards presented by Asphalt Contractor represent the construction industry’s most preferred products, equipment or services. The winners, determined by the editorial team and contractors themselves, must pass certain criteria to be considered for the prestigious award. The editorial team looks at the most searched products on ForConstructionPros.com, equipment innovations that are gaining attention and traction on the jobsite and products that have sparked social media engagement.

Command Alkon’s Libra Drum Controls captures real-time visibility and control for blending and total plant automation. With Libra Drum Controls, a fully graphic operator interface eases monitoring complex drum control operations to increase production and accuracy and seamlessly integrate with overhead loadout.

Each bin can hold multiple materials at multiple calibration points, increasing productivity and efficiency. The system is simple to read and provides complete plant status at a glance. Dynamic, color-coded graphics provide at-a-glance status pertaining to valve changes, material flow, tank levels, temperatures, interlocks, and any alarm conditions that require the operator’s attention.

“For the last eight years, Asphalt Contractor’s Top 30 Editor’s Choice products have showcased the best our industry has to offer,” Amy Schwandt, Group Publisher with Asphalt Contractor says. “Contractors are facing mounting challenges in managing their businesses, and these equipment advancement and enhancements are a great resource to help them operate more efficiently and profitably.”

“The products chosen reflect the best of the best in the industry,” Jessica Lombardo, Asphalt Contractor’s Editor-in-Chief, adds. “From new equipment to trending products, the Top 30 Editor’s Choice Awards is an ideal resource for contractors.”

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May issue of Asphalt Contractor and at ForConstructionPros.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

